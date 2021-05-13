Fractured Party: Trump-Fatigue Has Some in GOP Ready for Schism

Republicans exhausted with former President Donald Trump sucking up all of the oxygen under the Grand Old Party tent are expected to call for the formation of a new political party.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., meet with reporters Wednesday outside the White House after a meeting with President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Donald Trump may not be president any longer, but the fissures created in the GOP over his single term have prompted a group of Republican lawmakers to call for the formation of a new political party.

First reported by Reuters, the preamble to a letter expected to be released Thursday will state: “When in our democratic republic, forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism arise, it is the patriotic duty of citizens to act collectively in defense of liberty and justice.”

The table-shaking comes from more than 100 Republicans, including former state and federal officials, members of Congress, former ambassadors, cabinet secretaries, as well as onetime Republican Party chairmen.

Former Republican governors including Tom Ridge — the first director of the Department of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush — and former Republican Representative Barbara Comstock of Virginia are also expected to sign.

Comstock, before losing her seat in Virginia to Democrat Jennifer Wexton in 2018, regularly critiqued Trump, saying he was a “bad role model” and did not reflect the values of the Republican Party. For the same reason, she also publicly rejected a $3,000 donation her campaign received from Trump, opting instead to funnel the money to wounded veteran groups.

At the core of the letter anticipated for release Thursday will be demands on the Grand Old Party to change its ways and divorce itself from right-wing extremism or face an entirely new challenger that could siphon off its base.

Miles Taylor, once chief of staff to Trump’s Homeland Security secretary and acting Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and Kevin McAleenan — who faced intense scrutiny for the Trump administration’s separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border — appeared on CNN 24 hours ago saying it was time to “reform or repeal the Republican Party.”

Taylor is also the “anonymous” author of the 2018 New York Times op-ed “I am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.” The essay fanned flames in Washington and set tongues wagging with scorching critiques, mostly from Democrats, who vacillated between gratitude and disdain for those Trump administration officials who refused to go public with their “resistance” to the president’s most unpopular policies.

Liz Cheney, center, talks to people at the Senior Citizens Center in Gillette, Wyo., shortly after announcing her run for Congress in 2016. (Ed Glazar/Gillette News Record via AP)

In the House of Representatives, divisions among the Republican Party’s pro-Trump and no-Trump factions have already caused significant rifts. Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President and Republican mainstay Dick Cheney, was ousted from her spot as the House GOP conference chair on Wednesday. It is the third most powerful place for a Republican lawmaker in that wing of Congress.

Having voted to impeach Trump for incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Cheney has been on the skids with Republicans for months. Her ousting from the party came by way of a voice vote, meaning those who voted to boot her did not even need to have their vote recorded formally. Party leaders have called Cheney’s outspoken criticism of Trump a threat to Republican unity.

Rising quickly in the ranks to take Cheney’s post in the party is New York Republican Elise Stefanik, one of the youngest conservative women to ever serve in Congress.

Stefanik was loyal to Trump early on, a position that gained attention during the 45th president’s first impeachment inquiry. That time, Trump faced impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and Stefanik, as the sole Republican woman on the House Intelligence Committee, fast became a darling of the right.

After one press conference in which Stefanik claimed that “nothing” rose to the level of impeachment, and it was “wishful thinking” by Democrats, Trump anointed her: “A new Republican Star is born! Great going @EliseStefanik,” he tweeted on Nov. 17, 2019.

Stefanik’s ascendancy has not been seamless. Texas lawmaker Chip Roy — who voted with Trump 89.5% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight — reportedly called for her quick coronation to slow down. On Thursday, Republican lawmakers meet for a “candidate forum” with Stefanik to hear her case. Even with potential dissension, however, she is expected to take Cheney’s now vacant spot with ease.

This story is developing…