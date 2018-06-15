Files From Cohen Shredder, Encrypted Apps Restored by Feds

MANHATTAN (CN) – Prosecutors reconstructed more than a dozen pages of shredded documents and obtained hundreds of encrypted messages from President Donald Trump’s embattled personal attorney Michael Cohen, they told a federal judge Friday.

The revelation fell hours after CNN reported that Cohen told his family that he is willing to cooperate with the federal government.

“As also previously noted, the contents of a shredding machine were seized on April 9, 2018,” prosecutors wrote this afternoon in a letter to U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood. “The reconstructed documents were produced today, and are approximately 16 pages long.”

The 2-page letter goes on to announce that the FBI has recovered 731 pages of communications from Cohen’s encrypted messaging applications, including WhatsApp and Signal. Call logs are included in these pages.

Today marked the deadline for Cohen’s attorneys to complete their review of files that the FBI seized pursuant to a search warrant from their client’s office, apartment and hotel room in April.

With a criminal fraud investigation ongoing, prosecutors agreed to give Cohen another 10 days to review the latest tranche of files by June 25.

The batch will also include the contents of two BlackBerrys among about a dozen phones seized from the raid. Prosecutors say they have have turned over the contents of one BlackBerry to Cohen already, and the FBI is still attempting to extract data from the second.

This story is developing…

