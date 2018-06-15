Manafort Jailed Ahead of Trial Over Witness Tampering

WASHINGTON (CN) – A federal judge agreed Friday to jail President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort for witness tampering ahead of trial.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued the decision this morning at a hearing where Manafort also pleaded not guilty to two charges of obstruction of justice.

This story is developing…

Special counsel Robert Mueller unveiled the new charges last week in a superseding indictment that accuses Manafort of working with Russian-born Konstantin Kilimnik to sway the testimony of potential witnesses in the case.

The witnesses whose testimony Manafort and Kilimnik allegedly tried to bend are identified in the indictment only as Persons D1 and D2. Prior filings by Mueller describe Manafort and Kilimnik’s work with a collective of several former senior European politicians known as the Hapsburg Group. Mueller says the group was paid by Manafort to secretly lobby on behalf of Ukraine in the United States while appearing to provide independent assessments.

Before filling the new charges, special counsel prosecutors had asked the court to revise or revoke Manafort’s pretrial release and jail him ahead of trial.

