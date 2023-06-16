Fifth Circuit reinstates red states’ lawsuit over Biden’s redirection of border wall funding

With billions in border barrier appropriations set to expire in 2024 and 2025, an appellate panel instructed a federal judge to rule expeditiously on Texas' claims the funding must be used for that purpose.

(CN) — Texas and Missouri can proceed with their lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s decision not to build border walls with more than $2 billion Congress appropriated for the endeavor, a divided Fifth Circuit panel ruled Friday.

While former President Donald Trump made construction of barriers at the U.S.-Mexico border a priority during his tenure—even causing the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, 35 days, after Congress declined to allocate $5 billion for the project—President Joe Biden entered office with a polar-opposite view.

Chiding Trump’s goal of building a “big, beautiful wall” across the entire 1,951-mile southwest border as “not a serious policy solution,” Biden issued a proclamation on his first day in office directing the Department of Homeland Security to pause work on all wall building.

The Texas General Land Office, and its then-Commissioner George P. Bush, sued the Biden administration in July 2021, claiming its decision to halt wall construction along the GLO’s 3,099-acre farm in Starr County had turned the property into a “superhighway” for illegal crossings.

Three months later, Texas and Missouri followed the GLO to federal court with a lawsuit of their own. They alleged Biden had flouted the will of Congress to use $1.375 billion it appropriated in fiscal year 2020, and that same amount the next fiscal year, for construction of a barrier system.

They contended canceling construction would lead to more people illegally entering their states, forcing them to spend millions of taxpayer funds on education, health care and driver’s licenses—Texas subsidizes the cost of driver’s licenses—for people without papers who would have been warded off by walls, or funneled to areas where Border Patrol agents could more easily intercept them.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez, a George W. Bush appointee in McAllen, Texas, dismissed the states’ lawsuit last August.

She said Missouri could not attribute its harm to Biden’s policy, given it is 1,000 miles from the border.

She determined Texas had impermissibly split its claims by bringing similar claims against the federal government via two agencies, the GLO and Texas attorney general’s office, that she deemed “functionally identical” because they both belong to its executive branch.

She did, however, allow the GLO’s suit to proceed because it specified how Biden’s border wall about-face had impacted its farm.

The states appealed to the Fifth Circuit and found one judge of the New Orleans-based court to be very sympathetic to their arguments during a hearing in December.

When a Justice Department attorney said instead of building walls, the Biden administration is constructing “force multipliers”—cameras, lighting systems and roads—to make existing barriers work better, U.S. Circuit Judge Edith Jones cut him off.

“You know what, that is so absurd. The facts on the ground [are] at least 3 million people have surged through the border in the last year and three-quarters with no end in sight,” Jones said, citing the record numbers of immigrants the Border Patrol apprehended entering the U.S. from Mexico during the first two years of Biden’s presidency, though many were taken into custody after approaching Border Patrol agents and asking for asylum.

Writing for the majority of a three-judge panel, Jones revived Texas’ and Missouri’s lawsuit Friday.

Joined by her fellow Ronald Reagan appointee, U.S. Circuit Judge Jerry Smith, Jones found Texas and its General Land Office had not, as Alvarez decided, violated a precedential rule against claim splitting.

She said the GLO is suing to protect its rights as a landlord that leases out its Starr County property to farmers, while Texas filed suit over additional health care, education, driver’s license and criminal justice costs it claims it will incur if walls are not built.

“The fiscal interests asserted by Texas are plainly distinct from the GLO’s narrower proprietary interests,” Jones wrote in a 15-page order.

Jones determined those same fiscal concerns give Texas standing, including over $2 billion the state has spent on Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security initiative, with $750 million dedicated to construction of border walls on state land and the property of private owners who agree to it.

And only one state needs standing for the case to proceed, Jones noted.

Just as she did in the December hearing, Jones made clear in Friday's order she agrees with Texas.

“Texas alleges (and the DHS has in the past affirmed) border barriers (i) reduce illegal entries in areas where constructed, and (ii) increase the rate at which illegal aliens are detected and apprehended,” she wrote.

Jones remanded the case to Alvarez with instructions to expeditiously rule on the states’ preliminary injunction motion because the appropriations at issue expire in September 2024 and September 2025.

U.S. Circuit Judge James Graves, a Barack Obama appointee, wrote a separate opinion, concurring and dissenting in part with the majority.

He said he would have affirmed Judge Alvarez’s decision to dismiss Texas from the litigation. But he agreed with the majority that Alvarez erred by finding Missouri lacked standing at this early stage of the case.