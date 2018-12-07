Ex-Trump Lawyer Cohen Hit With Call for ‘Substantial’ Sentence

MANHATTAN (CN) – Restrained in their praise of Michael Cohen for cooperating with investigators, federal prosecutors recommended Friday that President Donald Trump’s former lawyer receive a roughly five-year prison sentence.

“While the office agrees that Cohen should receive credit for his assistance in the SCO investigation, that credit should not approximate the credit a traditional cooperating witness would receive, given, among other reasons, Cohen’s affirmative decision not to become one,” the 40-page brief states, using an abbreviation for Special Counsel’s Office.

Signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos, the brief from the Southern District of New York is one of two due from prosecutors Friday. Special Counsel Robert Mueller followed up with a separate brief minutes later, but offered no position on the guidelines range.

Despite the seriousness of Cohen’s crimes, Mueller emphasized that Cohen’s cooperation in the Russia investigation has been considerable.

“He has met with the SCO on seven occasions, voluntarily provided the SCO with information about his own conduct and that of others on core topics under investigation by the SCO, and committed to continuing to assist the SCO’s investigation,” Mueller wrote. “The information he has provided has been credible and consistent with other evidence obtained in the SCO’s ongoing investigation.”

While Cohen has lobbied for a sentence of probation, federal prosecutor Roos scoffed at this bid in Friday’s brief.

“Now he seeks extraordinary leniency – a sentence of no jail time – based principally on his rose-colored view of the seriousness of the crimes; his claims to a sympathetic personal history; and his provision of certain information to law enforcement,” Roos wrote. “But the crimes committed by Cohen were more serious than his submission allows and were marked by a pattern of deception that permeated his professional life (and was evidently hidden from the friends and family members who wrote on his behalf).” (Parentheses in original.)

The New York prosecutors handled eight of the criminal charges for tax crimes and campaign-finance offenses against the president’s former fixer. In pleading guilty earlier this year, Cohen implicated Trump in making two illicit payments to women “for the purpose of influencing the election.”

Mueller’s team leveled an additional charge against Cohen for lying to House and Senate investigators about negotiations between Trump and Putin’s inner circles about a Moscow real estate deal that extended deep into the 2016 presidential campaign.

Despite previously telling Congress that talks fizzled out in January, Cohen admitted to a federal judge last week that this was a lie that he told “out of loyalty” to Trump.

In fact, Cohen exchanged messages several months later with with Felix Sater, an intermediary linked to the Russian mafia-linked who later told BuzzFeed News that Trump had promised Putin a $50 million penthouse in the tower, which was never built.

Late last week, Cohen’s legal team filed a sentencing memo showing that Cohen has been cooperating both with special counsel Robert Mueller and with New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

“He could have fought the government and continued to hold to the party line, positioning himself perhaps for a pardon or clemency, but, instead – for himself, his family, and his country – he took personal responsibility for his own wrongdoing and contributed, and is prepared to continue to contribute, to an investigation that he views as thoroughly legitimate and vital,” defense attorney Guy Petrillo wrote in a 29-page memo for Cohen on Dec. 30.

This story is developing …

