Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty to Lying to Congress

MANHATTAN (CN) — Pleading guilty to a new charge of having lied to Congress, ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen told a federal judge Thursday morning that the president’s inner circle pursued a Moscow real estate project well into the 2016 campaign season.

Cohen’s guilty plea arises from letters he sent on Aug. 28, 2017, to the Senate and House intelligence committees, which were investigating allegations from the so-called Trump dossier that Cohen colluded with Russia to disrupt the 2016 presidential election.

Though Cohen wrote that a Trump Organization real estate project in Moscow ended in January 2016, and that the project was not discussed extensively with others in the company, 52-year-old Cohen said this morning that he had lied.

The project actually extended to June 2016, and Cohen admitted as well to having minimized the extent of his contacts with the Kremlin. In particular, Cohen acknowledged this morning to having had a 20-minute phone conversation with the press secretary of Russian President Vladmir Putin.

The criminal information made public this morning does not mention Trump by name, saying only that Cohen served as personal counsel for “[Individual l]” who was the owner the Manhattan-based real estate company.

Another party referenced in the information as “U.S. citizen third-party intermediary [Individual 2]” is widely believed to be Felix Sater, a Russian-born businessman who emailed Cohen about the real estate project in late 2015.

“Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it,” Sater wrote, adding “I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected.”

Sater’s journey from Moscow to Trump’s inner sanctum is a tangled one, having turned him into a government informant after secretly pleaded guilty in 1998 to participating in a pump-and-dump stock fraud orchestrated by the Russian mafia.

His subsequent real estate career included a stint as managing director of the Bayrock Group LLC, which collaborated on various Trump real estate projects including Trump International Hotel & Residence, Trump Soho and Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Sater later passed out Trump Organization business cards touting himself as “senior advisor to Donald Trump.”

Within hours of Cohen’s guilty plea, Trump denounced his former lawyer as a “weak person,” according to reports from the White House press pool. Pressed about the Trump Organization’s Moscow real estate project, Trump also insisted “there would have been nothing wrong if I did do it.”

Cohen entered his plea today before U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter. Though he made it a point to reiterate that he has never been to Russia, Cohen did admit to lying when he told investigators with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office that he had not made plans in 2017 to travel to Russia.

The dossier compiled by the ex-British spy Christopher Steele paints Cohen as a central figure in Russia’s conspiracy. Other unsubstantiated details in the dossier include allegations of shady real estate deals, Trump’s use of prostitutes, and coordination between his campaign and Russian operatives who hacked high-ranking Democrats during the election.

Before this morning’s proceedings, Cohen had been set to be sentenced on Dec. 12 in connection to a plea to eight counts made in August before U.S. District Judge William Pauley.

Judge Pauley also presides in New York’s Southern District, and Cohen’s attorney Guy Petrillo asked Judge Carter this morning to consider consolidating the two cases for sentencing.

Petrillo told Judge Carter that he had submitted a letter to the Special Counsel that highlights Cohen’s cooperation with the investigators.

Cohen, who was released on his own recognizance just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, did make any statements to reporters outside the courthouse after the hearing.

This story is developing…

