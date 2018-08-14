Ex-House Candidate Accused of Killing Campaign Staffer

ATLANTA (CN) – An ex-congressional candidate in Georgia who promised to push for tighter gun laws has been charged with the fatal shooting of her former campaign treasurer.

Before dropping out of this year’s midterm race for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, Democrat Kellie Lynn Collins ran on a platform emphasizing gun control.

Now, Collins, 31, stands accused of murder and grand larceny in connection to the shooting death of Curtis Jason Cain, 41, her former campaign treasurer.

Authorities discovered Cain’s body inside the apartment he shared with Collins on Aug. 7.

According to Atlanta’s local ABC affiliate WSB-TV, authorities found Cain dead from an apparent gunshot wound while conducting a well-being check. The check was requested by Cain’s employer after he failed to show up for work.

Collins and Cain were reportedly married and had begun living together.

Aiken County coroner Tim Carlton said the body had been there for at least three days before being found, according to the Aiken Standard. The coroner determined that Cain died due to blood loss after being shot.

Cain’s blue Subaru Legacy was missing from the apartment when authorities found his body.

Collins was not in the apartment when Cain’s body was found.

She was arrested last week after turning herself in to the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office.

After filing her election paperwork in January 2017, Collins raised over $5,000 for her campaign before dropping out of the race without appearing on the ballot, citing personal reasons.

