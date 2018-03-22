Ex-Campus Cop Who Killed Black Man Gets Back Pay
CINCINNATI (CN) – Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing – who was cleared of murder charges after two mistrials for the death of an unarmed black man during a traffic stop – will receive $344,000 in back pay and legal fees from his former employer.
University President Neville Pinto announced the payment Thursday in a statement.
“I realize this agreement will be difficult for our community,” Neville said. “I am nevertheless hopeful that we can focus on supporting each other as members of the same Bearcat family – even, perhaps especially, if we don’t agree.”
Tensing was tried twice on murder charges that stemmed from the shooting of Sam DuBose, and each trial ended in a hung jury. Tensing shot and killed DuBose during a traffic stop on July 19, 2015, that was initiated by Tensing for a missing front license plate.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters dropped the charges after the second mistrial.
The payout by UC is the result of a contractual grievance filed by Tensing, who will receive $244,230 in back pay, along with $100,000 for legal fees.
As part of the agreement, Tensing agreed not only to resign, but to never return in any employment capacity with the university.