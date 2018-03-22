Employment Regional 

Ex-Campus Cop Who Killed Black Man Gets Back Pay

CINCINNATI (CN) – Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing – who was cleared of murder charges after two mistrials for the death of an unarmed black man during a traffic stop – will receive $344,000 in back pay and legal fees from his former employer.

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Raymond Tensing listens as Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz tells the jury to continue deliberations after the jury said they are deadlocked during Tensing’s trial on Friday, June 23, 2017 in Cincinnati. Both of Tensing’s murder trials ended in a hung jury. (Cara Owsley /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

University President Neville Pinto announced the payment Thursday in a statement.

“I realize this agreement will be difficult for our community,” Neville said. “I am nevertheless hopeful that we can focus on supporting each other as members of the same Bearcat family – even, perhaps especially, if we don’t agree.”

Tensing was tried twice on murder charges that stemmed from the shooting of Sam DuBose, and each trial ended in a hung jury. Tensing shot and killed DuBose during a traffic stop on July 19, 2015, that was initiated by Tensing for a missing front license plate.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters dropped the charges after the second mistrial.

The payout by UC is the result of a contractual grievance filed by Tensing, who will receive $244,230 in back pay, along with $100,000 for legal fees.

As part of the agreement, Tensing agreed not only to resign, but to never return in any employment capacity with the university.

