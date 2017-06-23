Former Campus Cop’s Murder Case Ends in Mistrial, Again

CINCINNATI (CN) – Seven months after his first trial ended in a hung jury, a new set of Ohio jurors also deadlocked Friday in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, who shot and killed unarmed black man Sam DuBose two years ago.

Tensing, 27, shot and killed DuBose during a traffic stop on July 19, 2015, and was originally tried in November 2016.

That trial ended in a mistrial after the jury deadlocked and could not reach a verdict.

On Friday, his retrial ended the same way. Jurors could not reach a unanimous decision on Tensing’s murder and voluntary manslaughter charges after five days of deliberation.

Judge Leslie Ghiz told deadlocked jurors Friday morning to keep trying, but they sent her a note three hours later saying they were nearly evenly split and didn’t foresee a unanimous verdict.

Ghiz then declared a mistrial, thanked jurors and dismissed them.

Tensing looked down with his hand on his face as the judge announced the mistrial. He and his family then left without comment.

The presentation of evidence in the trial lasted over a week, and Tensing took the stand in his own defense before the defense rested its case.

More than a dozen protesters stood outside the courthouse Friday afternoon in the rain, with some chanting, “Black lives matter!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

