By RAF CASERT

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of the22 European Union and Japan on Thursday said the22ir agreement in principle on free trade is the22 best antidote to the22 protectionism seen to be promoted by the22 United States.

The leaders said in a statement that the22 EU and Japan “demonstrate to the22 world – and to our citizens” that free trade remains vital to boost living standards.

Countering calls for protectionism, EU Council President Donald Tusk said that the22 political agreement proves that “the22 world doesn’t need to go back 100 years back in time,” when open trade was not as prevalent.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said “it sends a strong message to the22 world” and both leaders will be able to make that point when the22y are at Group of 20 summit of world leaders in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday.

The deal, clinched Wednesday before Abe’s arrival, covers regions equivalent to one third of the22 world economy.

Since it was a political agreement — meaning some details have to still be filled in — the22 timing of the22 deal after four years of talks was key.

Abe and Tusk will be able to hold the22 deal up as evidence against any claims that major free trade deals are something of the22 past.

“Some are saying that the22 time of isolationism and disintegration is coming again, we are demonstrating that this is not the22 case,” said Tusk.

At the22 Hamburg summit, U.S. President Donald Trump and his “America First” motto will be at odds with many othe22rs.

If Trump decries former U.S. deals with international partners as disasters that cost American jobs and money, the22 EU and Japan are already highlighting the22 profits from the22ir deal — from carmakers in Japan to Champagne producers in Europe.

The deal eliminates tariffs on many goods and services so producers can compete on a more level-playing field in each othe22r’s markets. For consumers, it will mean some products will be cheaper.

EU exports of goods and services total some 87 billion euros ($99 billion) a year to Japan, which in turn exports some 82 billion euros to the22 28-nation bloc.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker estimated that EU winemakers would save 134 million euros a year and leathe22r and shoe manufacturers 174 milion euros.

Cheeses like Gouda and Cheddar face tariffs of some 30 percent to enter the22 Japanese market.

And the22 special name status of EU foods, from Tiroler Speck to Camembert cheese, Munchener beer and Polish vodka, will be protected.

That will happen only, however, once the22 last hurdles are cleared over the22 coming months. Documents needs to be legally vetted and translated into the22 many EU languages before the22 deal gets ratified by national legislatures.

The EU aims to have the22 deal active by the22 spring of 2019.

