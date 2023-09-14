EU climate agency: Canadian wildfires set new record for carbon emissions

The European Union's global climate monitoring service said Canada's devastating wildfire season has caused the release of 410 megatons of carbon emissions, almost triple the previous record.

(CN) — This year's catastrophic wildfire season in Canada has released a record amount of carbon and pollutants into the atmosphere, amounting to about three times more than the last Canadian record, set in 2014, according to a new report.

Canada's wildfires emitted 410 megatons of carbon emissions, or about 27% of the emissions caused by wildfires globally so far this year, according to Copernicus, the European Union's climate change service. In 2014, Canadian wildfires emitted 138 megatons of carbon.

Copernicus uses satellites to monitor the atmosphere and calculates emissions caused by wildfires through its atmospheric observations. It's been tracking global wildfire emissions since 2002.

More than 900 wildfires continue to burn in Canada, though the worst of the season is over, according to Canadian news reports. The boreal wildfire season typically runs from May to October.

Since March, more than 6,267 fires have erupted across Canada, burning about 42.7 million acres of land, or more than 66,000 square miles, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. That amounts to about 5% of Canada's forest area and more than double a previous record set in 1989.

Smoke from the fires choked numerous northern American cities this summer and reached parts of the Southeast in the United States. Plumes even drifted all the way to Europe, Copernicus said.

Copernicus said Canada's fires continue to give off carbon emissions, though the amount is leveling off and not increasing.

Mark Parrington, a Copernicus senior scientist, said global warming is behind a spike in wildfires around the planet.

“As temperatures keep increasing and dry conditions become more long term, the chances of experiencing devastating wildfires like those in Canada are increasing,” Parrington said in a statement.

Major wildfires broke out elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere, including in the boreal regions of Russia, Maui, Hawaii, and around the Mediterranean. The worst fires in Europe spread in Greece between July and August with a massive wildfire in the northeast of the country scorching a record amount of land in the EU.

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.