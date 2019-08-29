EPA Poised to Unravel Methane Rules, Alarming Climate Scientists

WASHINGTON (CN) – Methane emissions, the second most potent greenhouse gas that accelerates global warming, will be far less regulated under a new proposal that the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to release as soon as Thursday.

First reported by The New York Times, the proposed rollback will remove federal inspection requirements for methane-well leaks as well as at methane pipelines and storage facilities.

Methane is the primary ingredient in natural gas and it is a powerhouse at trapping heat. It traps more heat than carbon dioxide when released into the atmosphere, and it makes up nearly 10% of all greenhouse gases emitted from the United States.

Under last year’s recommendations by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, methane emissions would need to drop 35% below levels set in 2010 for the planet to hold rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

United Nations special representative Rachel Kyte told The New York Times on Thursday that the proposal was “extraordinarily harmful.”

“Just at a time when the federal government’s job should be to help localities and states move faster toward cleaner energy and a cleaner economy, just at that moment when speed and scale is what’s at stake, the government is walking off the field,” Kyte said.

The rule must undergo a public-comment period before being finalized. If it isn’t stopped, the new rule is expected to take effect next year.

Oil and gas companies are split in their reaction to the anticipated rollback. In the past, companies like Exxon have warned against rolling back methane regulations. The company advocated for maintaining Obama-era standards in a letter to the EPA last December.

Exxon and other oil and gas companies, including Royal Dutch Shell, have a stake in maintaining the methane regulations because a rollback could threaten to put a negative spotlight on the natural-gas industry at a time when anxieties around a rapidly warming planet are already high.

When the EPA was under the direction of former administrator Scott Pruitt, the agency attempted to suspend the methane regulation broadly. Pruitt first ordered that the rule be suspended for 90 days and then ordered the agency extend it to a two-year moratorium.

When a divided D.C. Circuit panel nipped that plan in the bud two years ago, the majority called the EPA unreasonable and said the agency did not have the sole authority to overrule Clean Air Act terms.

“EPA’s stay, in other words, is essentially an order delaying the rule’s effective date, and this court has held that such orders are tantamount to amending or revoking a rule,” wrote U.S. Circuit Judges David Tatel and Robert Wilkins, appointees of Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, respectively.

Against a dissent by U.S. Circuit Judge Janice Rogers Brown, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, the court sent the EPA back to the drawing board, saying only a new rule could undo the Obama-era rule.

The EPA is expected to issue a statement later Thursday morning.

This story is developing…