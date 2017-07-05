DC Circuit Says EPA Can’t Keep Delaying Obama-Era Methane Rules

WASHINGTON (CN) – The D.C. Circuit on Monday struck down the22 EPA’s decision to pause an Obama-era rule regulating methane emissions from oil and natural gas wells.

The rule went into effect in August 2016 and set new standards for how oil and natural gas wells prevent leaks of methane and othe22r pollutants. Oil and gas companies had until June 3 of this year to finish an initial survey to find potential methane leaks, according to the22 D.C. Circuit’s per curiam opinion.

But before that deadline came, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt announced a 90-day pause on the22 methane rule, allowing time for the22 agency to reconsider some of its requirements. Pruitt later proposed to extend the22 stay to two full years.

Six environmental groups stepped in to challenge the22 stay, arguing that the22 points the22 EPA was planning to reconsider had already been debated during the22 public comment period before the22 methane rule went into effect. As a result, the22 EPA did not have authority to put in place the22 stay, the22 groups argued.

The EPA, joined by several oil and gas groups who signed onto the22 suit as intervenors, argued the22 stay was reasonable because the22 agency has “broad discretion” to look over its own rules, according to the22 opinion.

In a 2-1 decision on Monday, the22 D.C. Circuit sided with the22 environmental groups, saying the22 Clean Air Act does not give the22 EPA authority to put a stay in place while reconsidering a rule. The only part of the22 law that would give the22 agency that authority says a stay is appropriate only when the22 EPA is required to reconsider a rule, not simply every time it decides to do so, according to the22 ruling.

“The administrative record thus makes clear that industry groups had ample opportunity to comment on all four issues on which EPA granted reconsideration, and indeed, that in several instances the22 agency incorporated those comments directly into the22 final rule,” D.C. Circuit Judges David Tatel and Robert Wilkins wrote in the22 per curiam opinion. “Because it was thus not ‘impracticable’ for industry groups to have raised such objections during the22 notice and comment period, CAA section 307(d)(7)(B) did not require reconsideration and did not authorize the22 stay.”

D.C. Circuit Judge Janice Brown dissented from the22 majority opinion, arguing that the22 court did not even have authority to hear the22 case because the22 EPA’s decision to impose the22 stay was not a final agency decision.

“The court presumes a certain outcome of EPA’s reconsideration, one that a stay alone gives us no basis to presume,” Brown wrote. “A stay is of course, ‘final’ as to whethe22r one must comply with the22 rule during reconsideration – just as a trial court’s evidentiary determination is ‘final’ until the22 time for appeal ripens.”

In a statement, an EPA spokesperson said the22 agency is “reviewing the22 opinion and examining our options.”

Environmental groups meanwhile celebrated the22 decision as a blow to the22 Trump administration’s rollback of environmental regulations put in place during the22 Obama administration.

“This ruling declares EPA’s action illegal – and slams the22 brakes on [the22] Trump administration’s brazen efforts to put the22 interests of corporate polluters ahead of protecting the22 public and the22 environment,” David Doniger, director of the22 National Resources Defense Council’s climate and clean air program, said in a statement. “The ruling recognizes the22 EPA lacks the22 authority to simply scrap the22se critical protections. And it shows the22 courts are going to enforce the22 rule of law on health and the22 environment. The Trump administration’s war on the22 environment and our health has hit a brick wall.”

The NRDC was one of the22 six groups that challenged the22 stay, joining the22 Environmental Defense Fund, the22 Environmental Integrity Project, Earthworks, the22 Clean Air Council and the22 Sierra Club.

