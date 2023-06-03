Saturday, June 3, 2023
Employment suit

A former deputy district attorney for Lincoln County, Oregon filed a federal lawsuit against his former boss Friday, claiming she falsely accused him of legal malpractice after he openly criticized her administration.

/ June 2, 2023
Courtroom at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, Portland, Oregon.

Read the complaint here.

