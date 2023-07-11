Tuesday, July 11, 2023
DOJ seeks to fast-track Trump classified documents case

A new delay raised the ire of federal prosecutors who wish to fast-track former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges that he mishandled classified documents.

/ July 11, 2023
This sketch shows attorney Todd Blanche standing in Miami Federal Court as he enters a plea of not guilty on behalf of former President Donald Trump, second from right, on June 13, 2023. From left are: Stanley Woodward, Walt Nauta, Blanche, Trump and Chris Kise. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CN) — A federal judge agreed Tuesday to push back a pretrial hearing in Florida for former President Donald Trump, working to alleviate a conflict in a defense attorney's schedule.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, issued the order. Special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading Trump's prosecution on charges of mishandling classified documents, responded with his first speedy trial report, arguing that federal law requires Trump's trial to start by September 14.

The request for the delay came from Stanley Woodward, the attorney for Trump's co-defendant Walt Nauta, due to Woodward's scheduled appearance at a Washington, D.C., defending a client involved in the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol.

This story is developing and will be updated.

