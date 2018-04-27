DNC Suit Over Election Tampering Is Hot Summer Ticket

MANHATTAN – More thrilling than any summer blockbuster, a federal judge set a July 5 hearing date for the Democratic National Committee’s wide-ranging conspiracy claims over its digital sabotage before the 2016 election.

Filed a week ago in the Southern District of New York, the same venue where an active criminal investigation of Trump’s personal attorney is underway, the massive lawsuit hurls a dozen charges against Donald Trump Jr. and at least 15 other people and entities including the Russian Federation and WikiLeaks.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl will preside over the July pretrial conference, which is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m.

