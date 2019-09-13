Democrats Go Head to Head in Texas Debate

HOUSTON (CN) – The much anticipated three-way showdown between Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders dominated the start of the third Democratic debate Thursday night, putting the clear ideological split among the front-runners on full display with the top polling candidates on stage for the first time of the primary season.

Biden, the former vice president who has remained the top pick for Democrats since January, quickly found himself the target of the nine other candidates onstage looking to breakthrough to voters. He was forced to defend his record on health care and gun control, while issues including immigration, criminal justice and international trade were also debated.

Biden took the first shot of the night at his two closest rivals, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, accusing the two liberal senators of not being upfront with the true costs of their health care plans.

“I know that the senator says she’s for Bernie, well I’m for Barack,” Biden said singling out Warren. “I think the Obamacare worked. I think the way we add to it, replace everything that’s been cut, add a public option, guarantee that everyone will be able to have affordable insurance, number one.”

Warren and many of the other Democrats onstage praised President Barack Obama’s signature health care plan. The Massachusetts senator said the “richest individuals and the richest corporations are going to pay more,” while middle class families will pay less under her plan, though she declined to answer directly whether middle class families would see a tax increase.

“You’ve got to defend the fact that 500,000 Americans are going bankrupt,” Sanders told Biden, saying that his health care plan would put people “into financial ruin because they suffered a diagnosis of cancer.”

Biden quickly hit back.

“I know a lot about cancer. Let me tell you something, it’s personal to me” he said. “Let me tell you something, every single person who’s diagnosed with cancer or any other disease can automatically become part of this plan. They will not go bankrupt because of that.”

The ten top polling Democratic candidates are locked in a battle for the party’s nomination at a time when a series of polls nationwide, and in ruby red Texas, show an increasingly competitive general election contest.

The ten candidates participating in Thursday’s debate, hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision, appeared on stage in the following order, from left to right: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Booker, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sanders, Biden, Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro.

Ten other Democrats did not make the narrowed-down debate stage Thursday night, including Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and progressive billionaire Tom Steyer.

Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and the last candidate to qualify for the debate, also seized the moment to take a shot at Biden, saying his health care plan left 10 million people uncovered, a figure he accused Biden of not being honest about in the second debate in Detroit.

“On the last debate stage in Detroit you said that wasn’t true when Senator Harris brought that up, there was a fact check of that and they said it was true,” Castro said to Biden, who shook his head.

Castro drew a strong reaction from the audience at Houston’s Texas Southern University when he criticized a part of Biden’s health care plan, which he said requires individuals to buy into in order to be covered.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago,” Castro asked Biden. “I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying that they don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that.”

“I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you’re not,” Castro added.

“That’ll be a surprise to him,” Biden said.

Biden, clearly on defense mode, was also forced to defend the Obama administration’s failure to see a bill to expand background checks through the Senate in the wake of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 26 people, including 20 children were killed.

Sen. Kamala Harris steered away of the Biden pile-on; her debate plan was clear: criticize President Donald Trump at all opportunities. She pulled no punches in her opening statements, forgoing shots at her Democratic rivals to go after Trump in a made-for-social media moment that left even her onstage opponents applauding.

“You’ve spent the last two and a half years full-time trying to sew hate and division among us and that is why we’ve got nothing done,” Harris said, starring directly into the camera. “You have used hate, intimidation, fear and over 12,000 lies as a way to distract from your failed policies and your broken promises. The only reason you’ve not been indicted is because there was a memo in the Department of Justice that says a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime.”

Outside the debate hall, Trump’s re-election campaign flew a 4,800 square feet banner that read: “Vote Trump 2020: Socialism Will Kill Houston’s Economy.”

“Every single Democrat candidate has job killing, economy crushing policies that won’t work for America,” said Erin Perrine, Trump campaign deputy communications director. “Team Trump is here to remind them and let everyone in Houston know what a complete disaster Democrats are for America.”

Security was tight at the historically black university’s campus as a group of students queued to get into the debate hall hours before the event, fanning themselves in the 94 degree humid heat. Dozens of law enforcement officers from five different agencies looked on warily, checking people for their credentials, while camouflage-clad men peered down at passersby from rooftops on the historically black university’s campus.

With a band singing the chorus to their song “CNN Sucks” in the background, TSU junior Myles Henson said education is one of the most important issues to him.

Asked about several of the candidates’ support for tuition-free higher education, the 21-year-old maritime transportation major said, “I don’t know about free. But it definitely needs to be cheaper. And in terms of the payback system it’s got to be different because when people are getting $100,000 in debt and then they’re getting jobs that don’t even pay half that, how are you going to pay that back?”

Henson said he supports Andrew Yang. “I like his stance on everything. I think the Freedom Dividend would allow for a lot of flexibility with everyone,” he said of Yang’s plan for the government to give a monthly income of $1,000 to every American over 18.

Ricardo Mireles and David Hardy stood in an area fenced off by metal barriers, next to their banners laid out on the pavement stating, “Salvemos Nuestros Escuelas Charter” and “Charter Schools Self Determination.”

Hardy said he founded Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia. Now retired, Hardy said the charter school sends more black students to college than any in Pennsylvania.

“We came down here because a lot of these candidates have a very anti-charter message and we’re wondering why. Because we know that for African-American and Latino children you’re better off with a charter school,” he said.

Many of the Democratic candidates are against allocating any federal education funds to charter schools and want it all to go to state-run public schools.

Ricardo Mireles, founder of Academia Avance Charter School in Los Angeles, said that position is misleading because charter schools are also public; they are just operated independently of states.

“The money is allocated to the kids,” Mireles said. “And if the kid is choosing to go to that school that’s where the money goes. So they just did a quick switcheroo on you like, ‘You’re taking money away from the schools.’ No they’re not. They’re giving money to where it’s supposed to go – the kids.”