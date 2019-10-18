Democratic Candidates Fail to Move Polls After Debate

(CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s leading positions in the Democratic primary race were unaffected by Tuesday’s debate, according to a new poll released Thursday.

A new Morning Consult poll conducted the day after the debate shows that Biden has maintained a 10-point lead against Warren, 31%-21%. These numbers remain largely unchanged compared to polling data collected prior to Tuesday night’s debate, suggesting that neither candidate did little to sway voter opinions.

Bernie Sanders has as well maintained his third-place position in the race, with 18% of registered voters saying the Vermont senator is their first-choice for president. California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg round out the top five in the poll with 7% and 6% support, respectively.

The poll reports that, like Biden and Warren, these numbers were largely unaffected by Tuesday’s debate, with all candidates remaining within one-point of where they were pre-debate.

Compared to polling data collected prior to the first round of Democratic debates in June, however, support for the leading Democratic candidates has shifted far more significantly. Since the June debates, Biden’s support has dropped seven points from 38% to 31%. Warren, for her part, has risen 8 points from 13% to 21%.

Sanders, Harris and Buttigieg did not experience significant changes in support from June compared to current numbers.

The poll also shows that in the favorability contest among Democratic candidates for president, Bernie Sanders is the candidate voters look at most favorably with 74% of them saying they have a positive view towards him. Biden and Warren are the second and third most favorably viewed Democrats running for president, with 70% and 67% respectively.