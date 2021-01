VENTURA, Calif. — A California appeals court vacated a $30 million noneconomic damage award granted to the parents of a 20-year-old woman who died after she crashed into a tractor-trailer parked on the side of the highway when she swerved to avoid hitting a driver who made an illegal U-turn. The amount appears to have been influenced by the parents’ counsel, who said of the truck driver at the jury trial: “You can’t stone him to death,” but you can “make him pay.”

