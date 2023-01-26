Thursday, January 26, 2023 | Back issues
Criminal ‘accident’?

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that a mother may bring negligence and wrongful death claims against the father of her child after the infant died in his care. Though he was criminally charged and unanimously convicted of reckless homicide, the death could plausibly still be an unintended “accident,” even if it is the foreseeable outcome of someone’s reckless conduct.

/ January 26, 2023

Read the ruling here.

