Closing Arguments Delivered in Trial Over Missouri Public Defender Wait List

ROLLA, Mo. (CN) — Missouri’s efforts to reduce the time poor criminal defendants must wait for a public defender are commendable but they don’t make the state’s waiting list constitutional, an ACLU attorney said Wednesday during closing arguments in a two-day bench trial.

“None of that testimony changes the central and undisputed facts in this case, that thousands of indigent defendants across the state of Missouri remain on the waiting list for legal representation, many for months at a time, despite qualifying for MSPD services,” said Jason Williamson, deputy director of the ACLU’s criminal law reform project based in New York. “Those indigent defendants, whether they’re in custody, or out of custody, are suffering constitutional harm as a result.”

The ACLU accused the Missouri State Public Defender’s Office and state judges of “systematically placing” indigent defendants on waiting lists for legal representation in a lawsuit filed in Cole County in February.

The trial took place before Judge William Hickle in Phelps County, whom the Missouri Supreme Court assigned to the case, remotely via WebEx. Wednesday was the second day of the bench trial, which was scheduled to last three days but ended a day early.

Williamson continued by saying that five of the named petitioners spent 93, 107, 116, 1147 and 160 days, respectively, on the waiting list before being assigned representation.

He cited numbers from a year ago, when there were 4,690 defendants on the list. Of those, 2,744 had been waiting for at least three months; 2,233 for at least four months; 1,916 for at least five months; 1,546 for at least six months; and 600 for one year.

The attorney said that as of Sunday, there were roughly 2,000 people on the waiting list. Of those, 1,113 had been waiting for at least three months; 922 for at least four months; 734 for at least five months; 665 for at least six months; and 233 for at least one year.

He credited the public defender’s office for cutting the wait list in half over the past year, but still argued that a crisis exists.

“The state may in fact be continuing its investigation and working up its prosecution, while [indigent defendants] don’t have the benefit of having their lawyer, to critical pieces of discovery in a timely fashion, including police reports or video evidence that could be essential to the defense,” Williamson said. “So, while the state develops that case, the witnesses’ memories fade and potentially exculpatory evidence disappears, individuals on the waiting list remain defenseless for months at a time.”

Williamson said his clients understand and appreciate the limited resources public defenders have. But he argued courts have other remedies besides waiting lists, such as contracting out defense counsel or dismissing lower lever offenses.

Jason Lewis of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office gave the state’s closing arguments.

“I think what’s important to do, your honor, is to also keep in mind what type of a ruling would make this situation possibly worse, and we think that would be a ruling that fails to give credit to the hard work of the public defender system, and judges across the state of Missouri to ensure that counsel is appointed to criminal defendants in a way that reflects the underlying Sixth Amendment right,” Lewis said. “That’s exactly what the public defenders have been doing. I think it is exactly what judges on the bench across Missouri have been doing. That’s exactly what’s a wait list accomplishes, is achieving this difficult balance.”

Lewis touted the fact that the wait list has been cut in half over the previous year. He noted that a year ago there were 900 defendants on the list that were in custody, compared to zero today.

He also lauded the work of Mary Fox, director of the state’s public defender system, and her predecessor Michael Barrett in balancing the need to assign public defenders to indigent defendants versus the need to maintain ethical and acceptable caseloads for public defenders.

“These are people who care deeply about their work, who are passionate about the criminal justice system and their criminal proceedings,” Lewis said. “These are not people who would be advocating for the maintenance of an unconstitutional policy.”

He continued by saying that without the wait list, the massive influx of cases would overload the public defender system.

Lewis concluded Wednesday in the same way he began his opening argument the day before, citing precedent in the 2008 U.S. Supreme Court case Rothgery v. Gillespie County which held that public defenders should be appointed in a reasonable amount of time.

“Rothgery is not understood…as requiring counsel to be appointed at that initial first court appearance,” Lewis said, adding that the question of what constitutes a reasonable timeframe “varies from defendant to defendant.”

Both sides asked to file post-trial briefs. Hickle requested that they be submitted within 30 days in the form of proposed judgments.

The state was expected to call their final two witnesses Wednesday morning – two state judges – but decided it was not needed.

Instead, Lewis recalled Fox to clarify some of the facts from her testimony on Tuesday.

Fox explained how indigent defendants were placed on the waiting list, how it can differ from county to county and how juvenile cases were handled, adding that no juveniles were currently on the list.

Fox spoke on Tuesday about how she personally took on the 10 oldest cases in Boone County, which has the longest waits in the state, when she took over the department. She was asked Wednesday whether the time on the list affected her clients’ outcome.

“It was inconvenient for them to do, that they had bond check-ins, but I don’t think it had an impact on their case,” Fox said. “Once I received the case information, I entered my appearance for discovery and I reached out to each of the clients, made arrangements to talk to them and to interview discovery with them. And then communicated with support and with staff and the cases moved through the system the same way that they would I think if I had entered back in 2018. I did not see any negative consequence to the resolution whatsoever.”

Fox testified that being on the waiting list also did not create any personal problems for her clients. She said four of them found jobs and one had a baby before she took over their cases.

Williamson asked Fox during cross-examination whether she could tell if those cases would have had a different outcome had those clients been assigned counsel immediately.

“I will tell you that the district defender when I turned the files in for closing said, ‘How did you get such good resolutions on these cases?’” Fox answered. “So I’m guessing that those resolutions were better than typical.”

Barrett, Fox’s predecessor, was the ACLU’s lone witness on the trial’s opening day. He testified that the practice of placing poor criminal defendants on a wait list for a public defender was the best option among bad choices in balancing right to counsel with overwhelming caseloads.

State law allows presiding judges to place cases on a waiting list for defendant services if a public defender shows that they are unable to provide effective counsel due to an excessive caseload. The judges are to consider circumstances such as the seriousness of the case, the incarceration status of the defendant and any other special circumstances when considering placing them on a waiting list.

The lawsuit blames “chronic underfunding” and an increasing caseload that has caused a staffing crisis, leading to public defenders “typically operating at more than double the maximum workload capacity than would allow for the consistent provision of constitutionally adequate representation to their clients.”

A rise in felony cases has also exacerbated the situation, according to a report in the Columbia Missourian, and Missouri is just one of a number of states facing a shortage of public defenders.

In July, Hickle found that the plaintiffs met the requirements for class certification following a June hearing.