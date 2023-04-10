Circuit weighs timely court filing access in Vermont

The panel explored methods of ensuring both immediate access to new complaint filings and the protection of personal information erroneously exposed to the public.

MANHATTAN (CN) — Three slow bangs of the gavel commenced Monday’s appellate proceedings where just two judges took the bench, the third appearing via video conference. The Second Circuit panel spent the better part of the next hour reviewing a court access win scored by Courthouse News in Vermont district court.

At issue was the constitutionality of a review process for new civil complaints that can delay public and press access for days, turning fresh lawsuits into old news before reporters can get a glimpse at them. The state of Vermont argues that the review is necessary to ensure no confidential information slips through the cracks when cases are e-filed.

Vermont brought its appeal before the three-judge panel after a lower court judge put a stop to the practice. The court, the state argued in its brief, should not have applied strict scrutiny and should have required Courthouse News to prove its right to instantaneous access through the “experience and logic text.”

On the issue of private information being overshared, U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin noted the odds are slim. The Obama appointee appeared remotely — though his background featuring a photo of the ornate appellate courtroom helped draw him into the scene — and referenced a district court finding that confidential information snuck through the system in less than a one-hundredth of a percentage of complaints.

“It doesn’t seem to be a particularly serious problem,” Chin said.

Vermont’s attorney argued in response that the court should consider all civil filings, not just complaints, as within the scope. Courthouse News doesn’t have unique access to complaints, said Assistant Attorney General David Boyd.

That’s not the answer another circuit judge would have chosen.

“I thought your answer was going to be, ‘it’s a small issue unless your personal information is exposed,’” said U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan. “But you didn’t say that,” he continued, a comment met with a quiet laugh around the courtroom.

Sullivan, a Trump appointee, sought to weigh the risk of exposure against its consequence.

“I assume you don’t want your personal information out there, but what’s acceptable for other people?” he asked Courthouse News attorney Roger Myers.

Out of more than 4,100 cases filed in the district court, Myers pointed out, just 2 contained confidential information picked up by the review process. Plus, there’s been no evidence that information has gotten through since U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss enjoined the clerical process underlying the delay, finding a First Amendment violation.

U.S. Circuit Judge Pierre Leval meanwhile explored alternatives to Reiss’s ruling.

Filing procedures require attorneys to inspect complaints for confidential material, and impose penalties for the failure to do so, the judge noted, wondering why that standard doesn’t suffice for minimizing confidential information sneaking through.

“Why didn’t that essentially do it for counseled cases?” asked Leval, a Clinton appointee, suggesting the state could even add criminal penalties for attorneys who didn't comply. “I understand that uncounseled cases are a wild card.”

Leval posited that the district court ruling could have taken the form of a declaratory judgment rather than an injunction, which seemed to go “much farther than it needed to,” enjoining even a 15-minute delay.

Myers explained that the lawsuit would not have been filed if the delays lasted merely a few minutes. The ruling, he explained, doesn’t in fact prevent clerks from doing any review process.

“The only thing they can’t do is seal everything for as long as it takes to get the complaints,” said the San Francisco-based attorney from the firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. “If something gets through, they can pull it back.”

“Isn’t there a familiar saying about that? Something to do with after a cow has left the barn?” Leval asked.

Following the hearing, which ended with the bench reserving judgment, Myers underscored that he is asking for a longtime standard to remain in place.

“The tradition, historically, has always been — across the country — access the day of filing,” Myers said. “You can do all the review you want. You just can’t seal everything until you do that review.”

The Vermont judiciary declined to comment on the case.

As plaintiff Courthouse News is in the company of news organizations including The Associated Press, The Boston Globe, The New York Times, Politico and The Seattle Times, which signed onto an amicus brief.

Something both parties arguing Monday could agree upon, and a point made by Boyd during his arguments, is that Courthouse News has initiated delay-spiking efforts across the county.

In recent arguments at a different circuit court, Courthouse News saw acknowledgment from judges of the instant nature of acquiring documents in the days of analog filings.

“What we're saying is that, oh, for about 230 years, you can walk into a Missouri Courthouse into the clerk's office and say, ‘Hey, can I see what's been filed today?’” said U.S. Circuit Judge Ralph Erickson, a Trump appointee, during the Eight Circuit hearing.

Courthouse News gained ground in yet another fight for document access in Columbus, Ohio, with a March 21 ruling that ordered a county clerk to stop withholding e-filed complaints from public view during a review process. Refuting the Franklin County clerk’s argument that it’s necessary to hold back new complaints while they’re checked to ensure they comply with court rules, the judge explained that the essence of a claim won’t be altered by that office.

“A complaint as-filed speaks for itself; if there are misspellings, grammatical errors, unartfully pled allegations, or discrepancies with filer inputs, the complaint as-filed remains a true representation of a party’s pleading,” states the 17-page order by U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison.