Chinese Rights Group Sues Trump

MANHATTAN — Days after Congress passed its NO HATE Act in response to an insidious surge of violence directed toward Asian Americans, the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition brought a federal defamation complaint against former President Donald Trump.

At 53 pages, the substantial filing notes that Trump’s “defamatory slanders and libel since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic” have continued into his still very influential private life. Trump referred to Covid-19 as the “Chinese virus” as recently as March 16, 2021 — the very same day that eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a series of Atlanta spa shootings.