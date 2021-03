WASHINGTON — Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli, who was indicted for civil disobedience and other charges relating to his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, will not be released on bond, a federal judge in Washington ruled. Hale-Cusanelli was a former contractor at Naval Weapons Station Earle, where he had a “secret” security clearance and is an “avowed white supremacist and Nazi sympathizer,” according to the affidavit of an NCIS special agent.

