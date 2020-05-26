California Courts Covid Update

California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 26, 2020 Edition

San Diego

San Diego County Superior Court

May 22, 2020: Press release provides notice that the court will offer additional services effective May 26, 2020

May 22, 2020: Order regarding restricted public access, temperature screenings and face coverings, and livestream broadcasting

May 22, 2020: Order concerning electronically imaged court records procedures, electronic filing, and access to electronic records in Family Law cases

U.S. District Court, Southern District of California

May 20, 2020: Notice regarding measures for reopening

Orange County

Orange County Superior Court

May 22, 2020: Court announces resumption of jury trials effective May 26

May 21, 2020: Press release provides notice about the court’s soft reopening, effective May 26

May 21, 2020: Court provides instructions for WebEx

Riverside

Riverside County Superior Court

May 21, 2020: Court continues order regarding limited civil trials for 60 days

May 19, 2020: Court restores services for Juvenile Law matters

Santa Clara

Santa Clara County Superior Court

May 18, 2020: Order regarding extensions in Juvenile Law matters

Alameda County

Alameda County Superior Court

May 21, 2020: Change to local rule regarding remote hearings

May 21, 2020: Court adopts temporary emergency bail schedule

May 21, 2020: Local rule regarding law and motion amended

May 21, 2020: Changes regarding requests to set bail

May 20, 2020: Court announces remote reopening

May 18, 2020: Local rule for filings and hearings amended

May 18, 2020: Local rule to authorize use of remote technology

May 18, 2020: Amendment to local rule regarding additional notice requirements

Sacramento County

Sacramento County Superior Court

May 21, 2020: Court resumes specified proceedings for criminal courts

May 21, 2020: Court resumes certain traffic proceedings

May 20, 2020: Order announces end of Juvenile Court filing holiday

May 18, 2020: Notice that court will begin scheduling hearings and motions for limited matters

Contra Costa

Contra Costa County Superior Court

May 26, 2020: Court amends emergency local rule for Family

May 26, 2020: Second amendment to emergency local rules for Juvenile matters

May 22, 2020: Third amendment supersedes emergency and supplemental local rules for Civil

May 18, 2020: Second amendment to emergency Probate local rules

Fresno County

Fresno County Superior Court

May 22, 2020: General order to reset and continue hearing dates

May 21, 2020: Notice outlines court’s response to employee contact with individuals who tested positive for Covid-19

Kern County

Kern County Superior Court

May 19, 2020: Order requiring face coverings in all courthouse buildings

San Francisco

U.S. District Court, Northern District of California

May 21, 2020: Notice details press and public access to court hearings, and information regarding observing proceedings by videoconference

May 21, 2020: Court updates general orders, court operations, Santa Rita jail and paper fillings

Ventura County

Ventura County Superior Court

May 22, 2020: Administrative Order regarding vacating mandatory settlement conferences and status conferences due to Covid-19

May 19,2020: Frequently asked questions for Collection Unit

May 18, 2020: Administrative Order notes guidelines for custody and visitation orders

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Superior Court

May 20, 2020: Information about traffic case matters during health emergency

May 19, 2020: Memo details protocols for Juvenile Court during pandemic

May 18, 2020: Order for unlawful detainer proceedings

May 18, 2020: Order for extended time periods in Juvenile proceedings

San Joaquin County

San Joaquin County Superior Court

May 19, 2020: Notice of restoration of court operations effective May 28

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Superior Court

May 21, 2020: Townhall questions and answers regarding Covid-19

Monterey County

Monterey County Superior Court

May 21, 2020: Court safety measures

May 21, 2020: Staffing update

Placer County

Placer County Superior Court

May 22, 2020: Infographic details court services for Criminal Law

May 20, 2020: FAQs for Family Law

San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court

May 21, 2020: Press release regarding resumption of criminal trials on June 15