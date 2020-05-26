California Courts Covid Update
California Court Accessibility During Covid-19, May 26, 2020 Edition
San Diego
San Diego County Superior Court
May 22, 2020: Press release provides notice that the court will offer additional services effective May 26, 2020
May 22, 2020: Order regarding restricted public access, temperature screenings and face coverings, and livestream broadcasting
May 22, 2020: Order concerning electronically imaged court records procedures, electronic filing, and access to electronic records in Family Law cases
U.S. District Court, Southern District of California
May 20, 2020: Notice regarding measures for reopening
Orange County
May 22, 2020: Court announces resumption of jury trials effective May 26
May 21, 2020: Press release provides notice about the court’s soft reopening, effective May 26
May 21, 2020: Court provides instructions for WebEx
Riverside
Riverside County Superior Court
May 21, 2020: Court continues order regarding limited civil trials for 60 days
May 19, 2020: Court restores services for Juvenile Law matters
Santa Clara
Santa Clara County Superior Court
May 18, 2020: Order regarding extensions in Juvenile Law matters
Alameda County
May 21, 2020: Change to local rule regarding remote hearings
May 21, 2020: Court adopts temporary emergency bail schedule
May 21, 2020: Local rule regarding law and motion amended
May 21, 2020: Changes regarding requests to set bail
May 20, 2020: Court announces remote reopening
May 18, 2020: Local rule for filings and hearings amended
May 18, 2020: Local rule to authorize use of remote technology
May 18, 2020: Amendment to local rule regarding additional notice requirements
Sacramento County
Sacramento County Superior Court
May 21, 2020: Court resumes specified proceedings for criminal courts
May 21, 2020: Court resumes certain traffic proceedings
May 20, 2020: Order announces end of Juvenile Court filing holiday
May 18, 2020: Notice that court will begin scheduling hearings and motions for limited matters
Contra Costa
Contra Costa County Superior Court
May 26, 2020: Court amends emergency local rule for Family
May 26, 2020: Second amendment to emergency local rules for Juvenile matters
May 22, 2020: Third amendment supersedes emergency and supplemental local rules for Civil
May 18, 2020: Second amendment to emergency Probate local rules
Fresno County
May 22, 2020: General order to reset and continue hearing dates
May 21, 2020: Notice outlines court’s response to employee contact with individuals who tested positive for Covid-19
Kern County
May 19, 2020: Order requiring face coverings in all courthouse buildings
San Francisco
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California
May 21, 2020: Notice details press and public access to court hearings, and information regarding observing proceedings by videoconference
May 21, 2020: Court updates general orders, court operations, Santa Rita jail and paper fillings
Ventura County
May 22, 2020: Administrative Order regarding vacating mandatory settlement conferences and status conferences due to Covid-19
May 19,2020: Frequently asked questions for Collection Unit
May 18, 2020: Administrative Order notes guidelines for custody and visitation orders
San Mateo County
San Mateo County Superior Court
May 20, 2020: Information about traffic case matters during health emergency
May 19, 2020: Memo details protocols for Juvenile Court during pandemic
May 18, 2020: Order for unlawful detainer proceedings
May 18, 2020: Order for extended time periods in Juvenile proceedings
San Joaquin County
San Joaquin County Superior Court
May 19, 2020: Notice of restoration of court operations effective May 28
Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County Superior Court
May 21, 2020: Townhall questions and answers regarding Covid-19
Monterey County
Monterey County Superior Court
May 21, 2020: Court safety measures
May 21, 2020: Staffing update
Placer County
May 22, 2020: Infographic details court services for Criminal Law
May 20, 2020: FAQs for Family Law
San Luis Obispo County
San Luis Obispo County Superior Court
May 21, 2020: Press release regarding resumption of criminal trials on June 15