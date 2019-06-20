Britain Lurches Toward Hard Brexit, Clash With Europe

(CN) – Boris Johnson, a 55-year-old former mayor of London and a reviled Tory figure in European political circles, tightened his grip Thursday on becoming the next British prime minister.

The prospect of Johnson replacing Prime Minister Theresa May and leading Brexit negotiations with the European Union has seriously improved the odds of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal in October, even as polls show opposition to Brexit has grown in the United Kingdom.

Johnson is the frontrunner in an intense and nasty Tory leadership contest to find the next Conservative Party leader following May’s resignation nearly a month ago after she was unable to get a 550-page EU-U.K. withdrawal deal through a broken and deadlocked House of Commons.

On Thursday evening, the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee announced that Johnson won 160 ballots out of the 313 votes cast by fellow Tory members of Parliament. The runner-up was Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who has vowed to continue working on finding a deal that works for both the EU and the U.K.

These two now will conduct a month-long campaign of hustings where they will meet with grassroots Tories across the country and seek to sell their policies on Brexit and visions for Britain.

A postal ballot of about 160,000 Tory grassroots members, a majority of whom are deeply antagonistic toward the EU, will then elect the next Tory leader. Johnson is very popular among this group and he is seen as the likely winner.

