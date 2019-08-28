Boris Johnson Provokes Outrage by Suspending Parliament

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday to suspend Parliament, throwing down the gauntlet to his critics and causing outrage among opposition leaders who will have less time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson told lawmakers he has decided to ask the monarch to give her speech that outlines the government’s legislative agenda on Oct. 14. Since Parliament is normally suspended before the speech, the decision means opposition lawmakers would be unlikely to have enough time to pass laws blocking the U.K.’s exit from the European Union without a negotiated deal on Oct. 31.

Though Johnson had previously refused to rule out suspending Parliament, the timing of the decision took lawmakers — many of whom are on vacation — by surprise. They reacted with fury, including John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, who was not told in advance of Johnson’s plan.

“Shutting down Parliament would be an offense against the democratic process and the rights of parliamentarians as the people’s elected representatives,” he said. “Surely at this early stage in his premiership, the prime minister should be seeking to establish rather than undermine his democratic credentials and indeed his commitment to parliamentary democracy.

The pound plunged on the news, down to $1.2196 from $1.23 the previous day.

A day earlier, opposition lawmakers declared that they would work together to try to stop a departure from the European Union without an agreement, setting up a legislative challenge to Johnson and his promise to complete the divorce by Oct. 31, come what may.

Some 160 lawmakers have signed a declaration pledging “to do whatever is necessary” to prevent Johnson from bypassing Parliament in his plans. Johnson’s do-or-die promise has raised worries about a disorderly divorce that would see new tariffs on trade and border checks between Britain and the EU, seriously disrupting business.

Johnson has told European Union officials it won’t be possible to agree to a deal on Britain’s departure from the trading bloc without removal of controversial language on a “backstop,” aimed at avoiding the return of a border between EU member Ireland and Britain’s Northern Ireland. He said at the close of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday that he was “marginally more optimistic” of progress.

The European Union is trying to stay well away from the uproar.

EU Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Wednesday that the bloc “is not commenting on internal political procedures of our member states. And we’re also not going to speculate what this means in terms of next steps.”

In Britain, opposition lawmakers who want a second referendum accused Johnson of “trashing the constitution.”

Lawmaker Margaret Beckett, a leading supporter of the “people’s vote” campaign, said, “Boris Johnson and his government are trashing the constitution. … While Parliament is not even sitting, he is disgracefully dragging the queen into the heart of the most difficult and dangerous exploitation of the usual powers of government.”

Independent legislator Nick Boles, who left the Conservative Party this year, tweeted: “The government’s plan to prorogue Parliament until 14 Oct. clarifies the choice for MPs who want to stop a No-Deal Brexit. If they don’t support legislative steps next week, there will be no second chance. Hopefully this will stiffen backbones and concentrate minds.”

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said Johnson’s move makes a no-confidence motion “now certain.”

He said that “a general election is more likely and is seen as a positive move by Brexiteers.”

But he said the big question is whether Johnson intends to pursue the withdrawal agreement with the European Union. “If he does, then the Brexit Party will fight him every inch of the way. But if he now wants a clean break Brexit then we would like to help him secure a large majority in a general election.”

House of Commons Speaker Bercow said “it is blindingly obvious” that the purpose of the suspension “would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country.”

Bercow says that Johnson should be seeking to establish his democratic credentials, rather than undermine them.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said Johnson is embarking on a “dangerous and unacceptable course of action.” She added: “Shutting down Parliament would be an act of cowardice from Boris Johnson.

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit. Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy.”