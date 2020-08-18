Postal Service Changes Suspended Until After Election

A voter places a ballot into a drop-off box in Aurora, Colo., on June 30. (Courthouse News photo/Amanda Pampuro)

(CN) — Attorneys general across the country are joining forces in a lawsuit over operational changes in the U.S. Postal Service put forth by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who said Tuesday those initiatives will be put off until after the presidential election.

“Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement announcing the planned legal action. “That means relying on our postal service more than ever during this pandemic. Unsurprisingly, that doesn’t stop President Trump from attacking our mail and lying about the facts no matter who gets hurt.”

Becerra added, “So, for the 96th time, we’re taking President Trump to court. No Americans should fear their vote won’t count simply because Donald Trump fears a free and fair election.”

But DeJoy, a staunch Trump supporter and North Carolina businessman who was named postmaster general in May, said in a statement Tuesday that work on service changes will take place after the election.

“There are some longstanding operational initiatives — efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service — that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic. To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” he said.

This is a developing story…