Top Trump Donor Named Next Postmaster General

In this Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, boxes for sorted mail are stacked at the main post office in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) – A staunch Trump supporter and North Carolina businessman will be the next postmaster general of the U.S. Postal Service, the agency’s Board of Governors announced on Wednesday.

Louis DeJoy —a North Carolina-based executive who reportedly donated to several Republican campaigns, including to President Donald Trump’s— will serve as the new postmaster general.

“Having worked closely with the Postal Service for many years, I have a great appreciation for this institution and the dedicated workers who faithfully execute its mission,” DeJoy said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the supporters of the Postal Service in Congress and the Administration to ensure the Postal Service remains an integral part of the United States government.

“Postal workers are the heart and soul of this institution, and I will be honored to work alongside them and their unions. It will be an incredible honor to serve as Postmaster General, and I commit myself to upholding the Postal Service’s cherished role in our nation.”

DeJoy has previously donated heavily to the Bush family and is currently the head of finance for this year’s Republican National Convention set to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina Aug. 24-27.

“Louis DeJoy understands the critical public service role of the United States Postal Service, and the urgent need to strengthen it for future generations,” said Board Chair Robert Duncan in a statement on Wednesday night, adding, “The Board appreciated Louis’ depth of knowledge on the important issues facing the Postal Service and his desire to work with all of our stakeholders on preserving and protecting this essential institution.”

Calling the Postal service a “joke” on April 24, Trump said he would not approve a bailout for the U.S. Postal Service unless it increases its prices amid financial woes.

Until 2014, DeJoy was the Chairman and CEO of New Breed Logistics Inc. —a company that sorted mail bags and other delivery equipment for the Postal Service. It also managed logistics for nuclear, chemical and biological weapons protection gear for Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan.

DeJoy later merged his company with XPO Logistics Inc. and is now the president of LDJ Global Strategies, which is a real estate, private equity, consulting and project management company based out of Greensboro.

After the Board’s unanimous decision of Wednesday, he will be the fifth out of 75 postmasters general to have extended experience in the private sector before serving with the USPS.

The 11-member board of the Postal Service is composed of nine governors appointed by the president with the advice and consent of the Senate, and no more than five governors can be members of the same political party.

DeJoy will replace Megan Brennan, who announced her retirement last October after becoming the first female to hold the position in 2015.