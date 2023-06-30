Biden loan-forgiveness plan rejected by Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Joe Biden failed to sway the Supreme Court on Friday of his authority to forgive billions in student loan debt.

The 6-3 ruling says Republican states have legal standing to challenge Biden's loan forgiveness program. Although the majority found that Biden used an impermissible theory of authority to forgive loans, the court is sending the case back to the lower courts for further proceedings.

"The Secretary asserts that the HEROES Act grants him the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. "It does not."

Roberts said the Heroes Act would have allowed Biden to forgive loans under the Education Act, but he could not rewrite the law to do so.

“We hold today that the Act allows the Secretary to ‘waive or modify’ existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the Education Act, not to rewrite that statute from the ground up,” the Bush appointee said.

The dissenting justices would have approved Biden’s Heroes Act authority. Led by Justice Elena Kagan, the three liberal justices said the court’s move exceeded its own authority and role in a democratic government.

“In a case not a case, the majority overrides the combined judgment of the Legislative and Executive Branches, with the consequence of eliminating loan forgiveness for 43 million Americans,” the Obama appointee wrote in a dissent joined by her liberal colleagues.

Kagan said the court should have left the decision over who can decide if loan debt can be forgiven up to the political branches.

“The question, the majority maintains, is ‘who has the authority’ to decide whether such a significant action should go forward,” Kagan wrote. “The right answer is the political branches: Congress in broadly authorizing loan relief, the Secretary and the President in using that authority to implement the forgiveness plan. The majority instead says that it is theirs to decide.”

Millions of borrowers have been in limbo while the legal battle over Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt faced legal challenges. Announced last summer, the program reached out to borrowers who earn less than $125,000, deleting up to $10,000 from their loan debt. Low-income borrowers who received Pell Grants were awarded up to $20,000 in relief.

Democrats have long aimed at tackling student loan debt, and the Covid-19 pandemic gave Biden an opening to make his move. Passed in the wake of 9/11, the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 allows the education secretary to prevent borrowers from falling into financial hardship in times of war or national emergency. Biden instructed the education secretary to use the Heroes Act to forgive student loan debt, warning that the failure to do so after the pandemic would result in borrowers defaulting on their loans.

Opponents of Biden’s plan claim his use of the Heroes Act went far beyond Congress’ intentions, balking at its $30 billion yearly price tag. Six Republican-led states sued to block Biden from moving the plan forward. At the Eighth Circuit, they obtained a preliminary injunction that paused action on loan forgiveness nationwide. The Supreme Court allowed the pause to remain in place while the justices reviewed the case, turning down a request from Biden to put the plan back in action.

Alongside the states, the challengers included two individual borrowers who failed to meet the qualifications for Biden’s program. Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor initially brought a suit against the administration for failing to allow comments on the plan prior to its implementation, but a judge advanced the suit under Heroes Act claims.