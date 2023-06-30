Friday, June 30, 2023
Biden loan-forgiveness plan rejected by Supreme Court

The conservative supermajority scuttled the administration’s effort on its longtime goal of forgiving student loan debt.

/ June 30, 2023
Advocates for student debt relief gather outside the Supreme Court on Feb. 28, 2023, as the justices heard arguments over President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation plan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Joe Biden failed to sway the Supreme Court on Friday of his authority to forgive billions in student loan debt.

The 6-3 ruling says Republican states have legal standing to challenge Biden's loan forgiveness program. Although the majority found that Biden used an impermissible theory of authority to forgive loans, the court is sending the case back to the lower courts for further proceedings.

"The Secretary asserts that the HEROES Act grants him the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority. "It does not."

Roberts said the Heroes Act would have allowed Biden to forgive loans under the Education Act, but he could not rewrite the law to do so. 

“We hold today that the Act allows the Secretary to ‘waive or modify’ existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the Education Act, not to rewrite that statute from the ground up,” the Bush appointee said. 

The dissenting justices would have approved Biden’s Heroes Act authority. Led by Justice Elena Kagan, the three liberal justices said the court’s move exceeded its own authority and role in a democratic government. 

“In a case not a case, the majority overrides the combined judgment of the Legislative and Executive Branches, with the consequence of eliminating loan forgiveness for 43 million Americans,” the Obama appointee wrote in a dissent joined by her liberal colleagues. 

Kagan said the court should have left the decision over who can decide if loan debt can be forgiven up to the political branches. 

“The question, the majority maintains, is ‘who has the authority’ to decide whether such a significant action should go forward,” Kagan wrote. “The right answer is the political branches: Congress in broadly authorizing loan relief, the Secretary and the President in using that authority to implement the forgiveness plan. The majority instead says that it is theirs to decide.” 

Millions of borrowers have been in limbo while the legal battle over Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt faced legal challenges. Announced last summer, the program reached out to borrowers who earn less than $125,000, deleting up to $10,000 from their loan debt. Low-income borrowers who received Pell Grants were awarded up to $20,000 in relief. 

Democrats have long aimed at tackling student loan debt, and the Covid-19 pandemic gave Biden an opening to make his move. Passed in the wake of 9/11, the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 allows the education secretary to prevent borrowers from falling into financial hardship in times of war or national emergency. Biden instructed the education secretary to use the Heroes Act to forgive student loan debt, warning that the failure to do so after the pandemic would result in borrowers defaulting on their loans. 

Opponents of Biden’s plan claim his use of the Heroes Act went far beyond Congress’ intentions, balking at its $30 billion yearly price tag. Six Republican-led states sued to block Biden from moving the plan forward. At the Eighth Circuit, they obtained a preliminary injunction that paused action on loan forgiveness nationwide. The Supreme Court allowed the pause to remain in place while the justices reviewed the case, turning down a request from Biden to put the plan back in action. 

Alongside the states, the challengers included two individual borrowers who failed to meet the qualifications for Biden’s program. Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor initially brought a suit against the administration for failing to allow comments on the plan prior to its implementation, but a judge advanced the suit under Heroes Act claims. 

In a short unanimous opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito, the court threw out the borrowers’ case for lacking standing. 

“We hold that Brown and Taylor fail to establish that any injury they suffer from not having their loans forgiven is fairly traceable to the Plan,” Alito wrote. 

In February during oral arguments, it appeared the conservative majority on the court wanted to strike Biden’s plan down on the merits, but it was not clear the case could clear standing hurdles. Missouri, one of the six states involved in the suit, presented the strongest arguments in this area because of its state-created entity, the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, that services student loans. That agency declined to participate in the case, however, complicating the state’s arguments around how Biden’s plan harmed it. 

The states accused Biden of abusing his emergency authority from the pandemic to accomplish a goal he would have not otherwise had the power to meet. 

“The Program places an estimated 43 million borrowers in a better position by eliminating all loan balances for 20 million and erasing up to $20,000 for over 20 million more,” James Campbell, Nebraska solicitor general, wrote in the states’ brief. “This vastly exceeds the Secretary’s authority under the Act, and the Court should affirm the Eighth Circuit’s decision to enjoin the Program.” 

Student loans have been on hold since former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos paused payments in 2020 at the direction of then-President Donald Trump. DeVos used the Heroes Act to do this, a move the Biden administration argues proves his case. 

“Congress expressly authorized the secretary to waive or modify any title for provision in emergencies to provide financial relief to borrowers,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said during oral arguments. 

The majority relied on Missouri’s claims that Biden’s program would harm its state-created loan servicers to find standing in the case. 

“Because we conclude that the Secretary’s plan harms MOHELA and thereby directly injures Missouri — conferring standing on that State — we need not consider the other theories of standing raised by the States,” Roberts wrote. 

Kagan said this theory allows the states to claim a third party’s injury. By allowing this scheme, Kagan argues, the majority is contravening a bedrock principle of standing law. 

“Missouri is doing just that in relying on injuries to the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA), a legally and financially independent public corporation,” Kagan wrote. “And that means the Court, by deciding this case, exercises authority it does not have. It violates the Constitution.” 

Roberts ends his opinion by chastizing the dissent for claiming the court stepped out of bounds. He argues the court is using the traditional tools of judicial decision-making. 

“Reasonable minds may disagree with our analysis — in fact, at least three do,” Roberts wrote. “We do not mistake this plainly heartfelt disagreement for disparagement. It is important that the public not be misled either. Any such misperception would be harmful to this institution and our country.” 

Kagan said the Education Secretary was acting within his statutory emergency powers granted by Congress in forgiving student debt. 

By concluding the contrary, Kagan said the majority has moved the posts on how presidents can use their authority. 

“Today’s decision thus moves the goalposts for triggering the major-questions doctrine,” Kagan wrote. “Who knows — by next year, the Secretary of Health and Human Services may be found unable to implement the Medicare program under a broad delegation because of his actions’ (enormous) ‘economic impact.’” 

Advocacy groups claimed the ruling demonstrated how out of step the majority was with the American public. 

“This wrongheaded decision is a devastating blow to the more than 43 million Americans who were promised relief and are now let down by a court gone rogue,” Analilia Mejia, co-executive director at the Center for Popular Democracy Action, said in a statement. “It’s time now for President Biden to swiftly implement a Plan B, utilizing the Higher Education Act, which grants the Secretary of Education the authority to compromise and settle debts.” 

The Student Borrower Protection Center said the ruling was a win for the wealthy and powerful at the expense of those who most need the government’s assistance. 

“This court will go down in history as one dedicated to expanding the rights of powerful special interests while stripping rights away from everyone else,” Mike Pierce, SBPC Executive Director, said in a statement. 

