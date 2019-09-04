Biden Holds Narrow Lead Over Warren in Latest Poll

(CN) – Former Vice President Joe Biden holds on to slim lead over Senator Elizabeth Warren in the race for the White House, according to a new poll.

The Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday shows Biden continuing to lead the Democratic field with 26% support from surveyed voters, holding on to his advantage over Warren by five points.

With 1,069 registered voters surveyed from Sept. 1-3 and with a margin of error of 3.1%, the poll gives Biden a significantly less commanding lead than in previous polls where he led by double digits.

A breakdown of the poll, however, continues to report strong numbers for Biden. Biden continues to dominate among voters over 65 as well as black voters, with 53% and 46% support, respectively.

Warren, meanwhile, maintains a lead among younger voters with 23% support, edging out Bernie Sanders who has 21% of the younger vote. While strong with younger voters, Sanders did not join Biden and Warren with double-digit support from voters across the board.

According to a Sierra Club poll also released Wednesday, Biden enjoys 30% support among voters who consider climate change to be their major voting issue. The former vice president leads his closest Democratic rival – again Warren – by 9 points among those asked by the Sierra Club. Sanders rounds out the top three with 20%, a statistical tie with Warren.

Ten of the top Democratic candidates for president – including Biden, Warren and Sanders – will participate in a series of town halls devoted exclusively to climate change, airing over seven hours Wednesday night on CNN.