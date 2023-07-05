Biden censored pandemic skeptics in collusion with social media firms, judge rules

A Trump appointee said the White House trampled free speech rights in trying to clamp down on differing viewpoints regarding Covid-19.

(CN) — The Biden administration likely violated the First Amendment by coercing social media companies to suppress alleged misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge ruled.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, a period perhaps best characterized by widespread doubt and uncertainty, the United States Government seems to have assumed a role similar to an Orwellian ‘Ministry of Truth,’” U.S. Chief District Judge Terry Doughty wrote in a 155-page order he issued, not coincidentally, on Independence Day.

In a separate injunction, the Trump-appointed Doughty blocked federal officials from meeting with and contacting social media companies to pressure them into censoring protected speech.

Doughty noted that the states that brought the challenge, Missouri and Louisiana, are likely to succeed on their claims that the White House engaged in unlawful viewpoint discrimination by suppressing right-wing or conservative political views.

Missouri and Louisiana, joined by several individual plaintiffs, brought their lawsuit in May 2022 against President Joe Biden, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and its then-director Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the administration’s pandemic response, and several other members of Biden’s Cabinet.

The states claim federal officials induced social media companies to censor posts questioning the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines by threatening to remove protections the firms are afforded by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields them from liability for content published by users of their platforms.

One example the lawsuit cited was when YouTube, a Google-owned video sharing platform, censored the Louisiana Department of Justice in August 2021 for sharing footage in which Louisianans criticized mask mandates and Covid lockdown measures.

Missouri says YouTube also removed video of four public meetings in the state’s St. Louis County because some citizens expressed the view that masks are ineffective against transmission of Covid-19.

“If the allegations made by plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history. In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech,” wrote Doughty, who presides over the Western District of Louisiana in Monroe.

Turning a blind eye to the White House's sway over social media companies could likewise allow it to influence the 2024 presidential election in Biden’s favor, the judge also warned.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, celebrated Doughty’s order on Twitter.

“The Court has granted our motion to BLOCK top officials in the federal government from violating the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans. What a way to celebrate Independence Day,” Bailey wrote.