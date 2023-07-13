Thursday, July 13, 2023
As public digests Supreme Court ruling, LGBTQ protections draw fire

Just two weeks after the high court limited public accommodation laws, ripple effects are already being felt across the nation.

/ July 13, 2023
Supporters of LGBTQ rights hold placards in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The conservative and liberal factions of the Supreme Court disagreed on what message the majority sent by siding with a Colorado entrepreneur who didn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples. 

“It is difficult to read the dissent and conclude we are looking at the same case,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the 6-3 majority in 303 Creative v. Elenis. 

For members of the LGBTQ community, the message is becoming all too clear as people seek to apply the high court’s ruling. 

A Michigan hair salon owner understood the conservative majority to give her the freedom to ban transgender people from her business. First reported by the Kansas City Star, Studio 8 Hair Lab owner Christine Geiger announced in a Facebook post that transgender people were “not welcome” at her salon. An Instagram account connected to the salon states it “does not cater to woke ideologies.” 

Down in Texas, Waco Judge Dianne Hensley is arguing that the ruling strengthens her case for refusing to perform LGBTQ weddings. 

303 Creative was interpreting the First Amendment’s Speech Clause rather than the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act,” Jonathan Mitchell, an attorney with Mitchell Law representing Hensley wrote in a filing. “Its holding is nonetheless instructive because it rejects the idea of a ‘compelling interest’ in forcing wedding vendors to participate in same-sex and opposite-sex marriage ceremonies on equal terms.”

Mitchell is known for his work on a Texas law that largely banned abortions in the state, prior to the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board categorized the ruling as a win for those dissenting from “progressive orthodoxies.” 

303 Creative is a cultural tonic the country urgently needs,” the editorial board wrote. “The tolerance the left once sought for gays and gay weddings has become the coercion that forces dissenters from the dominant culture to bend the knee.” 

The web designer in the Colorado case took aim at a state public accommodation laws that say any business offering a public service must serve all of the public.

Lori Smith persuaded the high court majority meanwhile to exempt her from that law because the websites she creates constitute an expression of free speech. 

"The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands," Gorsuch wrote. 

Gorsuch said public accommodation laws were important for protecting the civil rights of all Americans, bu they are not immune from the “demands of the Constitution.” 

“When a state public accommodations law and the Constitution collide, there can be no question which must prevail,” the Trump appointee wrote.

Web designer Lorie Smith a Christian graphic artist says her Christian faith prevents her from creating websites celebrating same-sex marriages. (Alliance Defending Freedom via Courthouse News)

According to Justice Sonia Sotomayor — who was joined by her two liberal colleagues in dissent — the ruling creates a constitutional right to refuse service to members of a protected class. 

“By issuing this new license to discriminate in a case brought by a company that seeks to deny same-sex couples the full and equal enjoyment of its services, the immediate, symbolic effect of the decision is to mark gays and lesbians for second-class status,” Sotomayor wrote. 

Gorsuch strongly disagreed with this assessment, saying the court is prohibiting only government-compelled speech. He said the dissent's interpretation would force Muslim movie directors to produce films with Zionist messages and make atheists commission murals celebrating Evangelicals. 

“Perhaps the dissent finds these possibilities untroubling because it trusts state governments to coerce only ‘enlightened’ speech,” Gorsuch wrote.

For legal experts, the dichotomy between these two interpretations is not what the court said, but what it didn’t say. 

“The devil is always in the details,” Ken Upton Jr., a senior litigation counsel for Americans United for Separation of Church and State, said in a phone call. 

The majority classified Smith’s creation of wedding websites as expressive, but it didn’t classify what other businesses could meet the same criteria. 

“There are a growing number of courts who have had new judges appointed who are kind of hostile to discrimination laws, to begin with, who will read this as an invitation to look for an expression in the product or expression in the service,” Upton said. 

Is there expression involved in hair-styling? That question could be up to a judge should a case emerge from Geiger’s edict against transgender customers. 

“[The Supreme Court] enjoys being intentionally vague,” Upton said. “Getting the result they want, but leaving enough doors open that courts feel like they have room to start pushing the limits.” 

The public won’t have to wait for a potential case to arise from the Michigan hair salon to see how lower courts will interpret 303 Creative. The Fourth Circuit has already been asked to apply the ruling to a Catholic school that was found to have discriminated against a gay employee. 

Lonnie Billard sued his former employer, Charlotte Catholic High School, for sex discrimination. Billard taught both drama and English at the school for 11 years. While the school began classes with prayer and required attendance at masses, Billiard taught secular subjects and did not have to undergo any religious training. The school did not even require him to subscribe to the faith. In 2012, he retired from full-time teaching but still worked at the school as a substitute teacher. 

During his entire tenure at Charlotte Catholic High School, Billard claims he was open about his relationship with Richard Donham, whom he met in 2000. The pair started living together in 2002 and attended school functions together. 

North Carolina’s legalization of same-sex marriage spurred Billard to announce his engagement to Donham on Facebook in 2014. After discovering the post, the school determined Billard could no longer work as a substitute because his relationship violated the diocese’s policy against engaging in conduct against the moral teachings of the Catholic faith. 

The school claims that as an employee, Billard signed contracts agreeing to act in accordance with the morals of the Catholic faith. But according to Billard his position as a substitute did not require him to sign a contract for employment. 

A federal judge found Charlotte Catholic High School discriminated on the basis of sex because Billard lost his position for being married to another man. The school appealed the ruling to the Fourth Circuit, where they are now arguing that 303 Creative strengthens their case. 

“If a for-profit business gets constitutional protection when it's deciding what goods and services to sell to the general public, it's even more obvious that a nonprofit religious school whose whole mission is passed on a religious faith gets constitutional protection when it's deciding who is religiously qualified to serve as a teacher in that school,” Luke Goodrich, an attorney for the school with the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, said in a phone call. 

Goodrich said he doesn’t see 303 Creative as the Supreme Court striking up new ground on this frontier but instead confirming its prior precedents. 

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing Billard in the case, sees a far narrower reading of the ruling, noting the difference between regulating “pure speech” and commercial activity that incidentally burdens speech. 

“But employment discrimination is not ‘pure speech,’ and an employer-employee relationship is not itself an expressive association,” ACLU attorney Josh Block wrote in a filing. 

Billard argues that the school isn’t being forced to express any message or admit anyone as a member of its organization. It doesn’t even have to change any of its messages to comply with protections for LGBTQ community members. But since Billard was not a ministerial employee, the ACLU argues the school could not discontinue his employment for marrying a man. 

“And, just as Colorado could not escape the First Amendment principles that followed from its stipulations in 303 Creative, Defendants cannot maneuver around their stipulation by claiming an ‘expressive association’ right to fire nonministerial employees,” Block wrote. 

The case was put on hold pending the high court’s ruling in 303 Creative. Arguments are now set for the fall. 

Additional Reads

