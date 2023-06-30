Christian web designer prevails in high court gay discrimination case

The ruling says anti-discrimination laws should not force businesses to serve all customers, regardless of sexual orientation.

WASHINGTON (CN) — A Christian website designer should not be forced to serve same-sex couples, the Supreme Court ruled Friday, split on party lines.

"The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands," Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the 6-3 majority.

Reading from the bench, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the ruling gives businesses the right to discriminate.

"Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class," Sotomayor wrote in dissent.

Lorie Smith runs a wedding website design business in Colorado, but, as a Christian, she claims it would violate her religious beliefs to make these websites for LGBTQ couples getting married.

Public accommodation laws state that if Smith offers her services to the public, she has to offer them to everyone, regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation. Smith is now challenging Colorado’s anti-discrimination laws, claiming they force her to choose between her religious beliefs and following state law.

Smith’s case builds off a 2018 dispute involving LGBTQ couples and wedding cakes also out of Colorado. Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission involved a baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The state’s civil rights commission charged the artisan with discrimination, leading to a suit that would end up on the high court steps.

While it had the makings of a blockbuster case, it turned into somewhat of a dud when the court passed on an essential question at the case's heart. The justices said the commission’s actions did violate the baker's rights, but the court lacked a majority to rule on if his rights were violated by a requirement to make a cake for a same-sex couple.

In this case, it's not even clear if any same-sex couple asked Smith to build them a wedding website. She nevertheless filed a suit with the assumption that the state’s laws would force her to comply with such a hypothetical request. A federal judge dismissed the suit and the 10th Circuit found the state had a compelling interest in ensuring public access to Smith’s services.

At the Supreme Court in December, Smith argued that Colorado’s anti-discrimination laws conflicted with her free speech rights.

“Lorie Smith blends art with technology to create custom messages using words and graphics,” her attorney, Kristen Waggoner with the Alliance Defending Freedom, said during oral arguments. “She serves all people, deciding what to create based on the message, not who requests it. But Colorado declares her speech a public accommodation and insists that she create and speak messages that violate her conscience.”

Colorado Solicitor General Eric Olson said a ruling against the state’s public accommodation laws could create a license to discriminate.

“The company can choose to sell websites that only feature biblical quotes describing a marriage as between a man and a woman, just like a Christmas store can choose to sell only Christmas-related items,” Olson said during oral arguments. “The company just cannot refuse to serve gay couples, as it seeks to do here, just as a Christmas store can not announce no Jews allowed.”

This is a developing story and will be updated …