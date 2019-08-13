Business Entertainment 

Airline Ends Trans-Atlantic Routes Due to 737 Max Grounding

,

NEW YORK (AP) — Norwegian Air says it’s ending trans-Atlantic service between Ireland and three U.S. and Canadian airports because the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft has made the routes “no longer commercially viable.”

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for TUI Group sits parked in the background at right at Boeing Co.’s Renton Assembly Plant in Renton, Wash., on March 11, 2019. The Transportation Department confirmed that its watchdog agency will examine how the FAA certified the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, the now-grounded plane involved in two fatal accidents within five months. The FAA had stood by the safety of the plane up until March 13, 2019, despite other countries grounding it. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The Oslo-based carrier announced Tuesday its last flights to Ireland from Stewart Airport in New York’s Hudson Valley and T.F. Green Airport in Providence, Rhode Island, would be on Sept. 14. Its last flight to Ireland from Hamilton, Ontario, will depart on Sept. 13.

The airline says the decision reflects uncertainty about when or whether the troubled Boeing 737 Max will return to the air. Aviation authorities around the world grounded the plane in March after two fatal crashes.

Norwegian bought the 737 Max specifically to support service between Europe and smaller airports across the Atlantic.

Return To Top
Copyright © 2019 courthousenews.com
%d bloggers like this: