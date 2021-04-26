Six States to Add House Seats as US Population Tops 331 Million

Results of the 2020 census reveal the South had the largest population growth over the last decade, allowing Texas to pick up two congressional seats.

(CN) – Initial results of the 2020 census released Monday show the South made big gains over the last 10 years, allowing Texas, Florida and North Carolina to pick up seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the count that started in January 2020 in a town in Alaska and fanned out across the nation as Americans went into Covid-19 lockdown, there were 331,449,281 people residing in the United States as of April 2020.

The census results will affect how the approximately 315 federal programs disburse the $1.5 trillion given out a year to states, cities and neighborhoods.

It also determines how the 435 seats in the U.S. House are divided among the states. Six states are gaining congressional seats based on the 2020 census while seven states are losing them.

According to statute, the U.S. Census Bureau was supposed to transmit the results of the count to the president by Dec. 31, 2020. The months-long delay, which could eventually affect states’ efforts to redraw political lines, was caused by the agency trying to work around the pandemic and natural disasters such as wildfires.

According to the numbers released Monday the biggest gains in population occurred in the South from 2010 to 2020 at a rate of 10.2% and the western half of the U.S., at 9.2%.

In addition to the three southern states, Montana, Colorado and Oregon also picked up seats in the House. Texas will gain two seats while the other five states will add one each.

The seven states that lost one seat each are primarily clumped in the rust belt and Midwest: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

New York – the state slammed hardest by Covid-19 in the early weeks of the pandemic – narrowly lost its seat. Census Bureau demographer Kristin Koslap said if population had stayed the same in other states and New York had 89 more people in it, the Empire State would have held onto the seat.

Over the coming weeks and months, the U.S. Census will release granular block-level data, which states will use to map out new political boundaries, street by street. It was set to be released March 31, but the Census Bureau now plans to release it by Sept. 30.

This story is developing...