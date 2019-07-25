5th Circuit Tosses Objectors’ Claims Against Settlements with Insurance Brokers in Stanford Ponzi Litigation

(CN) – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals found a district court properly approved settlement agreements stemming from R. Allen Stanford’s Ponzi scheme after a group of objectors challenged the agreement, claiming that it was reached prematurely while a “far greater recovery was possible.”

The district court appointed Ralph Janvey as a receiver “to immediately take and have complete and exclusive control,” in order to find and reclaim money the scheme paid to “winning investors.”

“The receiver has pursued persons and entities allegedly complicit in Stanford’s Ponzi scheme. Through settlements with these third parties, the receiver retrieved investment losses, which it then distributed pro rata to investors through a court-supervised claims process. Four years into this ongoing process, the receiver sued two of Stanford’s insurance brokers as participants in the fraudulent scheme,” Judge Patrick E. Higginbotham wrote. “As with the receiver’s other suits, monies it recovered from this suit would be distributed by the receiver pro rata to investor claimants.”

Litigation of the Ponzi scheme took years, but eventually insurance brokers agreed upon a “complete peace,” and agreed to the settlement. However, plaintiff-objectors challenged the district court’s discretion to enter the bar orders. The objectors believed they could have recovered 100 percent of their investments, according to the ruling.

The appellate panel found that the Texas District Court properly approved the settlements, calling the objectors claims of potential full recovery their investments “speculative.”

“The settlement was reached after years of investigation and litigation. There was no certainty in the outcome of the Receivership Action,” the ruling states. “The defendant brokers contested liability and insist they would continue to do so if the settlements are terminated.“