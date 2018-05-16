Turkish Banker to Learn Fate for Busting Iran Sanctions

MANHATTAN (CN) – With most of his home country watching, Turkish banker Hakan Atilla will be sentenced on Wednesday morning in connection with a multibillion-dollar money-laundering scheme.

A former manager at Turkey’s state-run Halkbank, Atilla was convicted by a federal jury in January for helping funnel billions to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Atilla’s attorneys contend his role was minor in comparison to that of gold trader Reza Zarrab, who had been the government’s star witness.

A former ally to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Zarrab tendered an eleventh-hour guilty plea before trial that led to his dramatic testimony in New York.

On the stand, Zarrab implicated both Erdogan in directing sanctions-busting trades and top officials at Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party in accepting millions of dollars in bribes.

Such testimony could have wide ramifications in Turkey if U.S. financial regulators slap Halkbank with a fine that can roil the country’s economy.

It can also have tremendous consequences for the 47-year-old Atilla, who remains incarcerated far away from his family, colleagues and friends. More than 100 of them wrote U.S. District Judge Richard Berman letters that lobbied for a lenient sentence.

Prosecutors want Berman to sentence Atilla to more than 15 years in prison, and defense attorneys argue that the banker’s poor heath and distance from his family merit a much lighter penalty of fewer than four years’ imprisonment.

Sentencing will begin at 10 a.m.

Like this: Like Loading...