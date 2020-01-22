3D Printed Guns
NEW ORLEANS – Second Amendment advocates who want to publish plans for assembling a gun using a 3D printer lost their bid in the Fifth Circuit to revive their lawsuit against the State Department.
The Austin, Texas-based nonprofit Defense Distributed had voluntarily dismissed its suit after reaching a settlement with the government but they sought to revive it in response to a nationwide injunction against enforcement of the settlement, which was issued by a federal court in Washington.