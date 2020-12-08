14 Army Leaders Punished in Fort Hood Probe

An entrance to the Fort Hood military base in Texas. (AP Photo/Tamir Kalifa, File)

(CN) — In the wake of an investigation triggered by the murder of soldier Vanessa Guillen, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced Tuesday that 14 leaders at Texas’ Fort Hood have been fired or suspended from their positions.

“The murder of Guillen shocked our conscience and brought attention to deeper problems,” McCarthy said at a news conference at the Pentagon.

Specialist Guillen’s murder this spring by Specialist Aaron Robinson, who bludgeoned her to death with a hammer in an armory room on base in April, prompted the Army to form the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, comprised of five civilians, three of whom are former Army officers.

Committee members said Tuesday they had interviewed 647 soldiers at Fort Hood, including 503 women.

The women said they were hesitant to speak out about sexual harassment on the base in Killeen, Texas, out of fear of ostracism and retaliation in the form of career-derailing work assignments.

They also feared their allegations would not remain confidential and lost faith in the process because sexual harassment investigations took so long to complete, as the base was staffed by inexperienced Army Criminal Investigation Command apprentices, most of whom rotated out of their assignments at the base very quickly and didn’t have investigative tools common at civilian law enforcement agencies such as cellphone tracking and data-extraction technology, according to the committee members.

Guillen is one of 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood who have died this year due to suicide, homicide or accidents, according to the Associated Press.

