Sean Spicer Resigns as White House Press Secretary

(CN) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

Spicer, an administration fixture since it assumed power in January, had a mostly contentious relationship with the media.

It started the day after the inauguration, when Spicer called reporters to the briefing room to make a statement challenging media accounts of the inaugural crowd size.

His relationship with the press hit a low in May when several news outlets reported he hid in bushes outside the White House press room rather than answer questions about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

He finally emerged after after an executive assistant to the press office, Janet Montesi, told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so.

This and other incident became constant fodder for “Saturday Night Live,” with Melissa McCarthy playing him. – Developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...