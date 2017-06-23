Your Friday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including the Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for her possible role in thwarting the FBI from investigating Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign;a day after Senate Republicans unveiled their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, experts weighed-in on how it could affect real Americans;French movie director and writer Luc Besson denies that he has anything to do with a new digital media series that its creators are marketing as his idea, and more.

1.) In National news the Senate Judiciary Committee has opened a probe into former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for her possible role in thwarting the FBI from investigating Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

2.) A man who faces deportation after pleading guilty to drug charges won relief Friday from the Supreme Court, with the justices ruling 6-2 that he was prejudiced by bad legal advice.

3.) While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scrambles to secure the votes he will need to pass the Senate’s health care bill as early as next week, experts weighed-in Friday on how it could affect provisions of the Affordable Care Act that expanded coverage for more Americans.

4.) A 60-year-old Virginia man and Army veteran could face life in prison – or possibly the death penalty – for transmitting top secret documents to a Chinese secret intelligence agent.

5.) In Regional news California’s attorney general on Thursday called out Texas and other Southern states for “prejudicial laws” that codify gender discrimination, and extended the bar on state-sponsored travel to eight states.

6.) Seven months after his first trial ended in a hung jury, a new set of Ohio jurors also deadlocked Friday in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, who shot and killed unarmed black man Sam DuBose two years ago.

