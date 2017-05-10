Your Wednesday night briefing from the staff of Courthouse News

Top CNS stories for today including reports former FBI Director James Comey sought additional money and resources for the agency’s investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 election just days before President Donald Trump fired him; a federal judge ruled the Environmental Protection Agency should not have approved 59 bee-killing pesticides; a newly identified Zika antibodies produced by the immune systems of infected individuals could be the key to fighting the mosquito-borne virus, including a possible vaccine, and more.

Sign up for CNS Nightly Brief, a roundup of the day’s top stories delivered directly to your email Monday through Friday.

1.) In national news former FBI Director James Comey reportedly sought additional money and resources for the agency’s investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 election just days before President Donald Trump fired him.

2.) Meanwhile, as Washington grappled with the fall-out from Comey’s ouster, President Donald Trump welcomed Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat to the White House on Wednesday, marking the president’s highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January.

3.) A federal judge ruled the Environmental Protection Agency should not have approved 59 bee-killing pesticides that could pose a risk to endangered species.

4.) In regional news a federal judge overturned portions of Missouri’s new campaign finance law, including bans on heavily regulated industries contributing to political action committees and contributions between PACs.

(photo)

5.) Attorneys general of four states on Tuesday filed a challenge of the U.S. Department of Interior’s decision to restart the federal coal-leasing program without an environmental review of it, based on their concerns linking coal to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

6.) The Texas House gave its approval Wednesday to a bill that would allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies in Texas to refuse to place children in homes that conflict with their religious beliefs.

(photo)

7.) Found sealed and bound in twine, a Russian criminal case file has shaken up a New York case that touches on the mob, political corruption and pricey real estate. A federal judge here agreed Tuesday that the evidence is crucial to the government’s $230 million forfeiture action.

(photo)

7.) On the international front, the Senate grilled experts Wednesday on how sanctioning China could cool nuclear-arms proliferation in North Korea and stave off a shattering regime change in the region.

(photo)

8.) And finally, with the president fuming daily against “fake news,” the Pew Research Center found unprecedented partisan divide Wednesday in a survey that dissects both media fairness and its role in free society.