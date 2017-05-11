McCabe Contradicts White House Claim Comey Lost Support of Agents

(CN) – Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday contradicted the White House claim that fired director James Comey had lost the support of rank-and-file members of the bureau.

Testifying Thursday morning at a Senate Intelligence Committee, McCabe said the claim is not accurate.

He said Comey “enjoyed broad support” within the agency and that he personally holds Comey in the “absolute highest regard.”

He went on to say it was the “greatest privilege” of his career to serve under him.

McCabe went on to tell the committee the White House has not tried to interfere with its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

“The work of the men and women of the FBI continues despite any changes in circumstance, any decisions, so there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date,” he said in response to a question from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

“Simply put sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people, and upholding the Constitution,” he added.

Comey, not McCabe, had been scheduled to appear alongside other intelligence community chiefs for a hearing on worldwide threats.

The ranking Democrat on the committee, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, noted Comey’s absence.

“It is impossible to ignore that one of the leaders of the intelligence community isn’t here with us today,” he said. “The president’s firing of FBI Director Comey Tuesday night was a shocking development – the timing of director Comey’s dismissal, to me and to many members on both sides of the aisle, is especially troubling,” he added.

Warner asked McCabe to assure the committee that he will inform the committee if he comes under any political influence from the White House to squash or impede the FBI’s Russia investigation.

“I absolutely do,” McCabe said.

McCabe also declined to confirm President Donald Trump’s account that fired director James Comey told him he wasn’t under investigation, saying it would be inappropriate for him to comment on any such conversations.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Richard Burr, asked McCabe if Comey had ever told Trump that he was not the subject of any investigation. In his letter Tuesday firing Comey, Trump said Comey had told him three times that he was not under investigation.

McCabe told Burr that he could not comment on any conversations between Trump and Comey.

Later, McCabe agreed to refrain from updating the White House about an investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.