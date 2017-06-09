Cosby Admission Read in Court: ‘My God, I’m in Trouble’ 

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CN) – Having a police detective read Bill Cosby’s sworn statement to the court, prosecutors worked Friday morning to show that the comedian knew he had crossed the line.

“My God, I’m in trouble,” Cosby had said in 2005, giving deposition testimony in a civil case with Andrea Constand, the woman he was charged a decade later with assaulting.

“I thought, this is a dirty old man with a young girl,” Cosby continued, his statements being read aloud to the court by Detective James Reape.

Montgomery County prosecutors first called the major-crimes detective to the stand Thursday afternoon to introduce Cosby’s once-sealed deposition testimony.

Constand had brought a civil case against Cosby in 2005 after the prosecutors in charge at the time declined to take her allegations to trial. Just as the statute of limitations for her claims was about to run out, however, renewed interest in Cosby’s accusers allowed the county to reopen her case.

It was the release of Cosby’s incriminating 2005 deposition testimony that quickly prompted his arrest.

Kicking off Day 5 of Cosby’s trial this morning, District Attorney Kevin Steele walked Detective Reape through the portion of Cosby’s deposition where he talks about being confronted on the phone by Constand’s mother.

“I apologized,” Cosby had said, his words also being projected for the courtroom on a large screen. “I said it was digital penetration.”

Cosby testified at the time that he was worried about his public image. It was in his “best interest for the public to believe that Andrea consented,” Cosby added.

Constand insists, however, that she was incapable of consenting, and that Cosby ensured this by plying her with Benadryl that he misrepresented as an herbal remedy.

When she confronted Cosby on the phone, Gianna Constand, the accuser’s mother, had demanded to know what kind of pills Cosby had used. As she testified earlier in the trial, Cosby offered to write the name of the pills on a piece of paper and mail it to the Constands.

Cosby admitted in his deposition testimony why that never happened. “I’m not sending anything over the mail, and I’m not giving away anything,” he had said.

Later in the deposition, Cosby talked about how he knew the phone conversation wasn’t just with his accuser’s mother, that Andrea Constand was also on the line.

“Tell your mother you were awake, tell your mother about the orgasm, tell you mother we talked,” he said he had wanted to plead.

These were not the words Cosby used, however. “I’m not going to argue with someone’s mother who is accusing me of something,” he explained in his deposition.

Constand told police that Cosby gave her three blue pills, but none of the pills that Cosby supplied to police for forensic analysis in 2005 were blue. One was white, one green and the third pink.

The pink pill was confirmed to be generic Benadryl, but the government’s witness undercut the significance of this.

Reape, who began working on the case when it was reopened in 2015, noted that Cosby had told police in 2005 that he still had the same Benadryl he said he had given Constand.

“Instead of giving those pills, he gives pink, not consistent with the blue,” Reape said. “I found that to be odd.”

Cosby’s defense attorney Brian McMonagle offered a possible theory on cross-examination, saying Cosby might have just turned over pills that his driver had access to in a bag.

The cross-examination ended quickly, with McMonagle pointing out that Cosby has consistently maintained since 2005 that Constand did consent.

Cosby testified in the deposition that he never believed Constand or her mother were after his money. He said he planned to give Constand a check for graduate school, though usually he has a foundation to support sending people to college.

Because the Constands never attended the meeting in Miami that Cosby had scheduled, however, he said he never gave any “educational money.” Cosby denied offering “educational trusts” to any other women he had sex with.

Constand did reach an undisclosed financial settlement with Cosby in her 2005 civil case.

EXPERT WITNESS

Clinical and forensic psychologist Veronique Valliere took the witness stand next, helping prosecutors explain why Constand like so many other victims of sexual assault did not report her incident immediately.

“Most often it’s not violent,” Valliere said of sexual assault, “and victims are confused.”

Explaining how many victims try to get back to their normal life, and how it’s not unique to sex crimes Valliere brought up the analogy of the slogan “Boston Strong,” which became popular after the bombing of the Boston Marathon. “They try to carry on,” Valliere said.

While the victim will try “to get the relationship back to where it was before the incident … like after a fight with a spouse,” Valliere said the attacker will try to minimize the incident to a victim. “When offenders try and revise the truth, it creates a mixup with victims’ own reality,” Valliere said.

As with Constand here, Valliere also noted that the use of intoxicants leads to self-blame. “There is fear and blame … shock and disbelief,” she said.

Valliere also hinted at Cosby’s celebrity and reputation as contributing factor. When it’s a “well-known or well-loved offender,” she said, “the victim may choose to deal with it on their own, and think maybe the offender is too powerful to even touch.”

Defense attorney McMonagle objected to Valliere’s testimony when the jury left for lunch, saying the hypotheticals she gave were rather specific.

“She is bringing up celebrity, wealth and this case,” McMonagle shouted.

Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden fired back: “She is an expert and I’m permitted to ask hypothetical questions.”

McMonagle also complained that the expert’s Facebook posts show that she has been “rooting for the prosecution,” but Judge Steven O’Neill overruled the objection. O’Neill also denied an o- the-fly motion for mistrial made by McMonagle, his second in the trial.

Victoria Valentino, at right, arrives for the fifth day of Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on June 9, 2017. Valentino is one of dozens of women who claims to have been assaulted by Cosby but whose claims are too old to prosecute. (Pool photo via Courthouse News Service by Lucas Jackson/REUTERS) Therese Serignese, a nurse from Florida, arrives for the fifth day of Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on June 9, 2017. Serignese is one of dozens of women who claims to have been assaulted by Cosby but whose claims are too old to prosecute. (Pool photo via Courthouse News Service by Lucas Jackson/REUTERS) Journalists and members of the public wait on June 9, 2017, to enter the courtroom for the fifth day of Cosby’s sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Pool photo via Courthouse News Service by Lucas Jackson/REUTERS) Lili Bernard, at left, talks with Victoria Valentino on June 8, 2017, as they walk out of the courtroom for a lunch break in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. Both women have accused Cosby of assault, but ther claims are too old to prosecute. (Pool photo via Courthouse News Service by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez /AFP) Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 7, 2017. (Pool photo via Courthouse News by Mark Makela/Getty Images) Bill Cosby’s attorneys Angela Agrusa and Brian McMonagle arrive at the courtroom at the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 8, 2017, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Pool photo via Courthouse News by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP) Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 8, 2017, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Pool photo via Courthouse News Service by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP) Andrea Constand walks to the courtroom during Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool) Celebrity attorney Gloria Allred arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Wednesday, the third day of the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Pool photo via Courthouse News by Mark Makela/Getty Images) Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, right, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., Monday, June 5, 2017. Pulliam played Cosby’s youngest daughter, Rudy Huxtable, on “The Cosby Show.” (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Lili Bernard, one of the dozens of women who say Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted them, walks out of the courtroom where Cosby is on trial for sexual assault. (Pool photo via Courthouse News Service) Bill Cosby, center, arrives with one of his attorneys Angela Agrusa, right, for the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The case is set for trial June 5 in suburban Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

