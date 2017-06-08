Comey Says Administration Defamed Him After Firing

(CN) – FBI Director James Comey opened his much-anticipated testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday by saying the Trump administration defamed him and flat-out lied as it struggled to explain why President Donald Trump fired him.

“I was confused by initial explanation … that I was fired because of the decision I made during the election year.,” Comey told the committee in his opening remarks, referring to his handling of the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server when she was secretary of state.

“That didn’t make sense for a bunch of reasons, including the time and all the water that went under the bridge since those hard decisions had to be made,” Comey said. “And though the law required no reason at all to fire an FBI director, the administration chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI, saying the organization is in disarray, poorly led and that they lost confidence in their leader.

“Those were lies plain and simple,” Comey continued. “The FBI will be fine without me. Their mission will be relentlessly pursued. The FBI is honest, the FBI is strong. And the FBI is and always will be independent.”

As the questioning got under way, Comey said the president never asked him to end the FBI’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, at the White House, the president was reportedly hunkered down with outside counsel Marc Kasowitz watching the testimony.

White House sources said Trump plans to dispute key parts of Comey’s testimony, including his assertion in a document released on Wednesday that the president demanded his “loyalty.”

– Developing story.