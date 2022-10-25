Ye recording studio

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 | Back issues
MIAMI — A Miami landlord claims in federal court that rapper Ye, former known as Kanye West, owes more than $145,000 in unpaid rent and fees for a property he used as a recording studio.

