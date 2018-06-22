Women’s Health Groups Challenge Virginia on Abortion

RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — Women’s health groups sued Virginia this week in a constitutional challenge to its abortion laws.

The 62-page class action claims several laws passed by the Republican-dominated General Assembly and signed into law in 2012 endanger women’s health, violate due process, liberty, privacy and search protections, are unconstitutionally vague, impose undue burdens on women and their physicians, and violate the Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade.

“Since abortion became legal, clinicians have gained decades of experience, and techniques and methods have evolved,” ACLU lead attorney Gail M. Deady wrote in the federal complaint.

“Today, as the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized, abortion is ‘extremely safe with particularly low rates of serious complications and virtually no deaths occurring on account of the procedure.’”

The complaint cites a number of laws added to the state code during the 2012 legislative session, including “stringent licensure requirements” for medical facilities that provide five or more first-trimester abortions a month; for abortions provided outside of licensed hospitals; and a two-day wait for abortions and a mandatory ultrasound before the procedure can be conducted.

The laws forced at least one clinic to close: Hillcrest Clinic in Norfolk, which could not afford the $500,000 it would have cost to make the building alterations required by law. The clinic had been operating since 1973, when Roe v. Wade legalized abortions nationwide.

The plaintiffs slam the two-day waiting period — required unless the patient must travel more than 100 miles — saying it “impermissibly burdens people seeking abortion care.”

“This requirement mandates two separate trips to a facility: one for an ultrasound and the second for an abortion,” the complaint states.

“The law also requires providers to verbally offer patients the chance to view the ultrasound image, receive a printed copy, and listen to fetal heart tones, and then to obtain written certification of whether the patient declined or accepted.”

The named plaintiffs are Falls Church Healthcare Center, the Whole Women’s Health Alliance, A Capital Women’s Health Clinic, and the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood, all on behalf of their patients, physicians and staff.

The clinics want enforcement of parts of five laws enjoined.

“No other safe, routine, health care is subject to these kinds of unnecessary, burdensome rules that are intended only to make it difficult, if not impossible, to get an abortion,” ACLU of Virginia Executive Director Claire Guthrie Gastanaga said in a statement.

Charlotte Gomer, press secretary for the Virginia attorney general, said her office would “take the necessary time to carefully review [the lawsuit] and evaluate appropriate defenses.”

Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, has a history of not defending laws he believes violate the Constitution, including the state’s 2006 ban on same-sex marriage, which was eventually overturned.

Asked whether Herring would take the same route with this suit, Gomer said the office needs time to evaluate the lawsuit.

