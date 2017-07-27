Woman, 90, Seeks Benefits She Says She’s Been Owed Since WWII

WASHINGTON (CN) – A 90-year-old Filipino woman filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday to wrest away records she needs to secure a military benefit she claims to be owed for bolstering allied efforts in the Pacific during World War II.

Feliciana Reyes, now of Panorama City, Calif., sued the National Archives and Records Administration on July 26, seeking records she believes it holds that would show the Veterans Administration wrongly denied her benefits that were specifically set aside for Filipinos.

According to the 19-page complaint, Reyes served as a ward attendant in a Filipino resistance movement to oppose Japan’s invasion. The guerilla movement, parts of which were under the command of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, was critical to allied efforts to liberate the Philippines.

Between 1944-1945 Reyes treated wounds and attended to sick soldiers in the Medical Corp of the 75th Infantry Regiment, which was recognized by MacArthur, the complaint states.

After the war President Harry Truman tried unsuccessfully to recognize Filipino guerillas, but Congress thwarted his efforts in 1946 with legislation that barred Filipinos from receiving veterans benefits.

Nearly 50 years later, Congress enacted the Recovery Act in 2009, in part to soothe lingering resentment among Filipino veterans that their service was unappreciated, the complaint says.

The law entitled Filipino guerillas to one-time payments up to $15,000 from the Filipino Veterans Equity Compensation Fund.

However the Veterans Administration denied Reyes’ application for benefits, insisting that she did not perform recognized service, despite an affidavit that says otherwise.

According to the complaint, Reyes is not alone. The Veterans Administration has denied 56 percent of all claims, the lawsuit says.

An Army report unearthed during the Obama administration explained why.

In response to concerns that payments were being improperly denied, the Obama White House launched an Interagency Working Group in 2012 to assess the application process.

As a result of its work, the National Archives and Records Administration released the only known copy of an Army report outlining how the list of recognized guerillas was created, according to the complaint.

The report revealed that women guerrillas, except for nurses, were excluded from recognition.

Reyes is appealing the denial of veterans benefits from the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, arguing that the Veterans Administration unconstitutionally discriminated against Filipino women. But the VA has argued that the report’s authenticity is unverified.

Because discovery is not allowed on veterans’ benefits claims, Reyes filed a FOIA request on March 21 with the National Archives. She asked for all additional records about the Interagency Working Group that relate to the Army report.

According to the complaint, Reyes faces an uphill battle.

“Details about the IWG are difficult to locate. Meeting minutes, for example, are not readily available to the public,” the complaint states, abbreviating the Interagency Working Group. “Yet details concerning the IWG’s work in releasing the Army Report to the public are important to Ms. Reyes in her pending CAVC appeal,” the complaint continues, abbreviating the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

That information will also benefit the tens of thousands of other applicants who the VA denied benefits to, the complaint states.

Although the National Archives granted her request for expedited processing on appeal, the complaint claims the agency has yet to release any records to her.

The National Archives did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Attorneys for Reyes also did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Reyes is asking the court to require the National Archives to promptly search for and release the requested information.

