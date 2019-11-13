Employment Personal Injury Wolf Attack November 13, 2019November 13, 2019 BRIEF attack, Brief5, California, Wolves VENTURA, Calif. — An employee sued the Lockwood Animal Rescue Center, of Frazier Park, Calif., in Ventura County Court, claiming he was attacked by a wolf. Return To TopColumns Law National Regional International About Us Terms of Use Privacy Policy Masthead Copyright © 2019 courthousenews.comClick to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...